HADESTOWN North American Tour Opens This Friday at the Kennedy Center

Hadestown, the 2019 Tony AwardÂ®-winning Best Musical, will officially open its North American Tour on Friday, October 15, at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Delayed a year by the pandemic, the tour will visit over 30 cities in its first year, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, with more to be announced shortly. Currently announced tour dates are available at www.hadestown.com/tour.

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy said jointly, "Throughout its development, Hadestown has been deeply influenced by audiences around the world. We are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story of hope, faith, and rebirth - written and directed by two amazingly talented women and brought to life by a diverse company of performers - with audiences across North America."

The North American Tour of Hadestown stars Drama Desk AwardÂ® nominee Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Olivier AwardÂ® nominee Kevyn Morrow as Hades.

The Fates are played by BelÃ©n Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne. The Workers Chorus features Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra, and Jamari Johnson Williams. The swings for the touring production include Kimberly Immanuel, Alex Lugo, Eddie Noel RodrÃ­guez, and Nathan Salstone.

The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 GrammyÂ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the Tony and Grammy Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

Written by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner AnaÃ¯s Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, the show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hadestown resumed performances September 2, 2021 as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award winner and three-time Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Stewart/Whitley (casting). Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

Photo credit: T Charles Erickson