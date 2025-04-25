YOUR CAMP, MEIN KAMP Musical Satire Comes to Orlando Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens when authoritarian dystopia meets summer camp sing-alongs? Your Camp, Mein Kamp: The Musical Political Satire is set to shake up audiences at the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival with a provocative blend of biting humor, unsettling satire, and disturbingly catchy tunes.

The show, starring and co-created by Shane Mayforth and 11-time Fringe award-winner Vulva Va-Voom, delivers a no-holds-barred examination of complacency, complicity, and the terrifying trajectory of authoritarianism in America. Set in 2027, the story unfolds in a MAGA-controlled dystopia where Enemies of the State are sent to internment camps, and children are placed in seemingly innocent “Patriot Youth Annexes.” Through twisted, propaganda-infused camp activities inspired by Sesame Street, Schoolhouse Rock, and Reading Rainbow, the production explores citizens' obligations versus self-interest and the gray area between passive and active resistance.

Combining social criticism with absurdist comedy, the show follows two prisoner-turned-collaborator camp counselors navigating the system, questioning their moral boundaries, and attempting—against all odds—to save the children. But in a world where reality is already indistinguishable from satire, is redemption even possible? Probably not.

“We wanted to push ‘good liberals' out of their comfort zones,” says the creative team. “It's easy to tell yourself you're doing enough when fascism creeps in gradually. We want audiences to confront their own role in the spectrum of inaction versus complicity.”

Inspired by hard-hitting theatrical works such as Good Ones (Shambles Theatre, Minneapolis) and Incident at Vichy (Arthur Miller), which held a mirror to the passivity of well-meaning individuals during moments of real crisis, Your Camp, Mein Kamp refuses to play it safe. It will challenge audiences to reckon with difficult truths, spark necessary (likely uncomfortable) conversations, and—perhaps—push some to reevaluate what they can contribute.

Audiences be warned: this production contains extremely dark humor, unsettling themes, and a ruthless critique of contemporary political realities. Also, s'mores theft.

Don't miss this daring, fiercely relevant satire when Your Camp, Mein Kamp: The Musical Political Satire plays select dates during The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival May 13-26 in the festival's Pink Venue at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center.

Comments