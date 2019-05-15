Theater On The Edge Extends Its Run Of Edward Albee's THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA?

Theater On The Edge is extending its run of THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA?, by Edward Albee, through Saturday, June 15th. The dark absurdist dramedy stars theater ensemble members Allan Whitehead and Adam Minossora alongside TOTE alum Mark Anthony Kelly and newcomer Merritt Greene. Directed by Marco DiGeorge, THE GOAT has been receiving glowing reviews and has sold out its initial run of the show, prompting a need for additional performances.

The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? is a full-length play written in 2000 by Edward Albee which opened on Broadway in 2002. It won the 2002 Tony Award for Best Play, the 2002 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, and was a finalist for the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? is a tale of a married, middle-aged architect, Martin (Allan Whitehead), his wife Stevie (Merritt Greene), and their son Billy (Adam Minossora), whose lives crumble when Martin's love is focused elsewhere.

The play focuses on the limits and boundaries of loyalty and understanding, both from family and friendship, as is depicted with Martin's best friend Ross (Mark Anthony Kelly). Through showing this family in crisis, Albee challenges audience members to question their own moral judgment of social taboos.

Theater On The Edge is known for its cinematic style, including hyper-realistic set design and in-depth performances, and has received much acclaim during its first three seasons.

Allan Whitehead says, "Theatre On The Edge is a special place. It could be the intimate, detailed setting, the extreme devotion of the entire crew, the blood, sweat and tears of my fellow actors... but every day magic happens; amazing happens; life happens!"

Director Marco DiGeorge says, "It's amazing to work with such passionate individuals who are always striving to push our performances to the edge."

Tickets on sale now at www.TheaterOnTheEdge.org and prices range from $19 to $35.





