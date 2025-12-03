 tracker
HONKY TONK ANGELS Holiday Hoedown is Coming to The Winter Park Playhouse At Orlando Shakes

By: Dec. 03, 2025
HONKY TONK ANGELS Holiday Hoedown is Coming to The Winter Park Playhouse At Orlando Shakes Image

The Winter Park Playhouse, temporarily performing at the Orlando Shakes theatre complex, is presenting "Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Hoedown."

This upbeat musical comedy set in Nashville features four country gals reuniting for a holiday filled with laughs and popular Christmas classics.

The show runs with matinees Wednesday through Sunday at 2pm, and evening performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm.

Tickets range from $20 to $47, with special pricing at $20 for students, active military, and theatrical industry professionals for all shows.



