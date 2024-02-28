The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Will Return To Loch Haven Park in May

Orlando Fringe has announced the 33rd annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival returning to Loch Haven Park in Orlando, Florida on May 14-27, 2024. Orlando Fringe is a 14-day immersive cultural experience featuring over 1,000 ticketed performances spanning a wide array of genres, such as dance, spoken word, musicals, comedy and much more. Free festival highlights include an outdoor music festival, Visual Fringe (pieces of art on display and for sale throughout festival grounds), Kids Fringe (weekend play and entertainment for the young and young-at-heart) and more. The festival unites local, national and International Artists with the Central Florida community, creating a uniquely diverse arts experience. As the longest-running Fringe theatre festival in the United States, Orlando Fringe is founded on being: 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, 100% accessible, 100% inclusive and 100% of all ticket sales go directly back to the artists. Orlando Fringe is happy to announce “Get Fringed” as the 2024 theme.

“We're thrilled to announce the 33rd Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival!” says Interim Executive Director Scott Galbraith. “These two weeks are truly packed with exciting, new, and innovative shows that will entertain and uplift audiences, perhaps make them ponder and re-think. After all, Fringe is never the same twice! There are always new artists to discover, and we're always eager to explore new venues and see Orlando through the eyes of both local and visiting artists.”

Anchored at the main festival campus in Loch Haven Park, the festival features venues at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Orlando Family Stage and the Orlando Museum of Art, plus Fringe ArtSpace in Downtown Orlando on historic Church Street. BYOV’s (“Bring Your Own Venues”) this year include returning venues Renaissance Theatre Company and The Starlite Room @ Savoy and new venues CityArts and Stardust Lounge, along with various site-specific venues chosen by artists. The Outdoor Stage themed nights are back on a revamped lawn with more entertainment, food and beverage offerings. Digital and printed programs continue, as well as enhanced accessibility and two shuttle services between venues.

“I can’t wait to welcome the most amazing bunch of audiences, artists, staff and volunteers, share all of the surprises we have up our sleeves and see what kind of magic unfolds this year!” says Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead. “Whether folks are joining us for the first time (or the hundredth), they’re in for a treat - a world of new venues, fresh talent and vibrant energy. From intimate spaces to grand stages, each venue offers a unique adventure. This year, we embrace the diverse array of artists, from seasoned veterans to rising stars, all ready to ignite the imagination. Fringe is all about embracing the new, the different and the weird! With this year looking semi-new with new venues and festival components, we wanted a theme to play into that. We’ve been ‘comfy, cozy’ for the last couple of years because that is what the community needed with the pandemic shifting a lot, and we wanted to be more edgy this year. With endless possibilities, we embrace the change and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Let's do this thing and Get Fringed!”

2024 Orlando International Fringe Festival key dates:

April 15 – Local Artist Teaser Show at the Orange Venue at Orlando Shakes

April 15 - Tickets go on sale for Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

May 14 – Ribbon cutting, official festival opening, and National/International Artist Teaser Show at the Peach Venue at Orlando Family Stage

May 15-27 – Time to Fringe!

May 27 - Patrons Pick Day (top selling shows) and Closing Ceremonies

For more information and updates on Orlando Fringe 2024, visit www.orlandofringe.org, and contact the Box Office: 407-648-0077.