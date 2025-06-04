Pompano Beach to Host Inaugural Diaspora Market This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The City of Pompano Beach will launch its first-ever Diaspora Market on Saturday, June 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Ali Cultural Arts Center, celebrating the vibrant culture, art, and entrepreneurship of the African Diaspora.

This free outdoor event invites residents and visitors alike to experience a dynamic day of performances, workshops, live art, and a curated cultural marketplace.

Set in the heart of the city’s Northwest Community, the Diaspora Market will transform the Ali Center’s courtyard, galleries, and outdoor space into a lively hub of activity. Attendees can begin the day with yoga led by Nzingah of Yes Baby I Like It Raw, enjoy a performance from Ashanti Cultural Arts & Enrichment, and join a writing workshop with Joshua Buron. An artist talk with filmmaker Tennille Brown will explore her documentary Rubin, and visitors will have one final chance to view Sophia LaCroix’s exhibition Roots and Realism. Live painting by Will Simpson and music, food trucks, and interactive vendor booths will round out the experience.

Curated by Noir Infusion Arts, the marketplace will feature original artwork, fashion, vintage goods, antiques, collectibles, and botanical offerings that reflect the diverse influences of the African Diaspora.

The City is still accepting vendor applications through June 9. Artists and small businesses interested in participating can apply by emailing noirinfusionarts@gmail.com. The vendor fee is $40 for general applicants and $20 for Pompano Beach residents.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Ali Cultural Arts Center, 353 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Admission: Free (RSVP encouraged)

For more information and to stay updated on cultural events in the city, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

