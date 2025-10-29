POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Launches “Design Your Own Costume” Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The theatrical production of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance (PSC), based on the award-winning book, is partnering with the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools' Partners in Education program to launch a one-of-a-kind Design Your Own Costume Contest. This creative initiative invites students across the district to submit original costume designs inspired by the magic, artistry, and imagination of PSC.

The winning student's design will be brought to life by the PSC costume designers and technicians and featured onstage as part of the over 50 show-stopping costumes in the upcoming POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance holiday cirque show at Gaylord Palms Resort, running November 14, 2025 - January 4, 2026. The costume will also be incorporated into the company's future Broadway production, offering the young designer an unprecedented opportunity to see their work shine on both local and national stages.

"This contest is about more than costume design-it's about empowering young artists to dream boldly and see that their creativity has a place in the professional world," said Neil Goldberg, Broadway Director and Creator of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance. "We're thrilled to partner with Orange County Public Schools and share the joy of creativity and design with the next generation."

In celebration of the arts, imagination, and literacy, the Neil Goldberg Dream Foundation has gifted POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance books to every elementary school in Orange County. Continuing this spirit of creativity, Neil has also created an artistic fund to enrich art programs in all 74 middle and high schools-supporting teachers and encouraging students to dream big and create boldly. The book and new live show tells the story of three best friends that learn music, magic and circus at a secret university before sharing their talents and lessons with the world, celebrating themes of imagination and self-expression.

"We're delighted to collaborate with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance on this unique educational and artistic opportunity," said Kathleen Wright, Administrator, Partners in Education for Orange County Public Schools. "This contest not only encourages our students to express their creativity but also connects what they're learning in the classroom to the world of professional theater. It's inspiring for them to see that their imagination can lead to something real-something that shines on stage."

The Design Your Own Costume Contest is open to all Orange County public middle and high school students. The winner will be announced the first week of December. Submissions will be judged on creativity, originality, and alignment with the whimsical world of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance. The winner, their family and teacher will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the production and the opportunity to meet the cast and creative team as they experience their costume come to life in the live show at Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando.

For more information about POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance holiday performances at Gaylord Palms, visit www.pompsnowcirque.com.