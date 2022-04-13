Orlando Fringe Announces Sponsors For 31st Annual Festival

The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival announced the sponsors for its 31st festival running May 17-30, 2022, in Orlando's Loch Haven Park.

City Beverages has been a part of Orlando Fringe since the very first festival in 1992. This year, City Beverages returns as presenting sponsor and will provide delicious beverages at the Beer and Booze Tents. City Beverages' portfolio consists of national, regional, and local domestic, craft, and import beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages selling and distributing products to over 2,400 retail accounts throughout Orange, Osceola, and Lake County.

Creative Studios by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is sponsoring the Orange Venue and is the Presenting Sponsor of World Fringe Congress. Creative Studios consistently makes waves in at-sea entertainment with visionary production shows and returns as a long-time sponsor of Orlando Fringe.

Club Fringe will be sponsored by Orlando Fringe's longest ongoing sponsor, Florida Theatrical Association (FTA). Founded in 1989, FTA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and develop new theatre audiences while encouraging and preserving the presentation of touring Broadway theatre.

Orlando Fringe is proud to welcome Meehle & Jay as the new Gold Venue sponsor. Meehle & Jay provides business and entertainment law services and a broad array of assistance to help businesses succeed. They will be sharing their expertise at this year's festival with an entertainment law panel set to take place on Thursday, May 26th, from 5:30 - 6:30 PM.

Orlando City Commissioner and supporter of the arts, Patty Sheehan, is sponsoring Yellow Venue and World Fringe Congress. A long-time supporter of Fringe and the entire arts community, Fringe is honored to have her investment in the festival.

Orlando Health, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, founded more than 100 years ago, is the festival's wellness sponsor. Orlando Health is bringing Wellness Wednesdays to the festival, which will include yoga on the lawn and a wellness panel. A chaplain will be available to offer support. Also, therapy dogs will be visiting the festival this year.

Wayne Dictor, president of Dictor Financial, a supporter of the arts in the Orlando community, and a member of Orlando Fringe's Board of Directors will sponsor the Silver Venue. Wayne has been helping people invest their money for the future and plan for their retirement for nearly 40 years.

Bungalower, a local community news site focused on building stronger cities by informing and engaging people within their city, is sponsoring the Pink Venue.

Comfort Suites Downtown is sponsoring the Brown Venue, and they are the official hotel partner of World Fringe and the official lodging partner of our festival. Comfort Suites provides 25% more space to relax or work when traveling, and is less than a half mile from the festival center at Loch Haven Park.

Long-time Fringe fans turned sponsors, DEM Guys have returned as sponsors of the Green Venue. DEM Guys are made up of David Horgan, Ed Anthony, and David Spiegel, and in loving memory of Myron Blatton.

I.A.T.S.E. Local 631, also known as The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, is sponsoring the Blue Venue. Founded in 1983, the IATSE represents virtually all behind-the-scenes workers necessary for the functioning of the entertainment industry.

The Foundation for Seminole State College, a new sponsor this year, is sponsoring the new Teal Venue at Renaissance Theatre. Seminole State College has offered high-quality educational programs and services for over 50 years.

2 People is returning this year to sponsor Purple Venue. Long-time sponsor duo Dr. Cheryl Robinson and Chris Klinger make up this generous team. Dr. Robinson also sits on the Fringe Board of Directors.

The Imagination House is the official ticketing partner of Orlando Fringe. The Imagination House creates meaningful brand connections through multi-platform storytelling from concept to seamless execution. This year, Orlando Fringe is launching a new ticketing and event management platform to streamline and enhance patron and artist experiences.

Real Radio 104.1 is the Official Radio Partner of the festival. Tonight at Midnight is back and is happening on Friday, May 20th, Saturday, May 21st, and Friday, May 27th. The Jim Colbert Show will sponsor it.

GoPegasus is providing shuttle transportation for the festival on the weekends. GoPegasus is a global travel, transportation, and events company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. By adding free shuttle transportation this year, patrons can enjoy Fringe without not having to worry about parking.

Big City Catering is the World Fringe Congress catering partner this year. Big City's more than 70 member team, many of whom have global culinary arts experience, combine hospitality and catering experience to create legendary events. They will be providing the catering services for the World Fringe delegates at the World Fringe Congress on May 19-23 this year.