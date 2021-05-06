Orlando Fringe Announces Sponsors For 30th Anniversary Festival

The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival announced the sponsors for its 30th-anniversary festival running May 18-31, 2021, in Orlando's Loch Haven Park.

City Beverages is returning as the presenting sponsor of the festival and will be helping stock the popular Beer and Booze Tents along with Cutwater Spirits who will be providing their brand of alcohol to the festival-goers. City Beverages has been part of Orlando Fringe since the very first festival in 1992.

"The Orlando Fringe is so fortunate to have the amazing sponsors that we have," said Orlando Fringe Director of Corporate Sponsorship, Paula Whigham. "From large corporate sponsors who invest more than just money to our grassroots individuals who prioritize the Fringe year after year, these gifts ensure we can further the Fringe mission and support the artists."

I.A.T.S.E. Local 631, also known as The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, is sponsoring the Blue Venue. Founded in 1983, the IATSE represents virtually all behind-the-scenes workers necessary for the functioning of the entertainment industry.

Bungalower, a local community news site focused on building stronger cities by informing and engaging people within their city, is sponsoring the Gold Venue.

The Silver Venue is once again sponsored by Wayne Dictor, of Dictor Financial, a supporter of many arts organizations in Orlando, and a member of our Board of Directors.

Long-time Fringe fans turned sponsors, DEM Guys have returned as sponsors of the Green Venue. DEM Guys are made up of David Horgan, Ed Anthony and David Spiegel

Robert Dean Hertenstein, Senior Director of Entertainment Production for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Orlando Fringe Board Member, is sponsoring the Orange Venue.

The Pink Venue is being sponsored by 2 People, who have sponsored the Purple Venue in years past.

Fringe Board Member Daniel Blumberg is sponsoring the Red Venue.

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan is sponsoring the Yellow Venue.

26 Health, a new sponsor this year, is the Accessibility & Inclusion Program Title Sponsor and is helping to expand the festival's accessibility programs with assistance from an anonymous sponsor in loving memory of two sibling staples in the arts community, Marcy and Sam Singhaus.

Orlando Fringe is proud to welcome another new sponsor for the festival this year, a long-time Fringe supporter, Orlando City Commissioner Robert Stuart. He is the new sponsor for the Fringe Lawn of Fabulousness.

The Garvey Family is sponsoring the festival's Box Offices, Lisa Bates and Nanci Boetto are sponsoring the Fringers of the Future program aimed at supporting local middle and high school students.

Comfort Suites is sponsoring the new "Play What You Can'' Stage in the Courtyard of The Lowndes Shakespeare Center.

Marissa Y Jaime are proudly sponsoring Visual Fringe this year.

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA), the longest ongoing sponsor of the Orlando Fringe Festival, will be sponsoring the many festival volunteers. Founded in 1989, FTA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and develop new theatre audiences while encouraging and preserving the presentation of touring Broadway theatre.

Real Radio 104.1 and The Jim Colbert Show are sponsoring the ever-popular Tonight at Midnight Show.

The Center is sponsoring Drag Story Time during Kids Fringe. The Center promotes and empowers the LGBT+ community and its allies through information, education, advocacy, and support.

The Imagination House, a creative production company based out of Orlando, is the DigiFringe Presenting Sponsor. DigiFringe is coming to you June 4-18.

Kids Fringe and Fringezilla are sponsored by D Squared Productions, an entertainment production company for both corporate and private gatherings.

"It takes so much to put on this festival every year," said Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics. "We appreciate these sponsors immensely for investing in us... We are proud to have these dedicated companies and individuals part of our family at Fringe."

For more information about Orlando Fringe or inquire how you might be able to sponsor the festival in the future, visit orlandofringe.org.