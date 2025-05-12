Grand Oaks Resort Kicks Off New Dinner Theatre Series With Hannah Timm in JUDY AT 100

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grand Oaks Resort, located just outside The Villages in Weirsdale, FL, will soon be accompanied by the music and applause generated by the all-new dinner show series starting Saturday June 7, 2025, kicking off with Broadway and TV personality Hannah Timm in her multimedia cabaret production "Judy at 100" - featuring the songs and story of Judy Garland.

This concert, and the next several to come, are presented by Stellar Stage Productions who recently had a string of successful productions at the Old Mill Playhouse in The Villages - including several tribute shows, as well as their production of the hit Off-Broadway play "Bettye and the Jockettes Spinning Records at the Holiday Inn". Stellar Stage Productions Artistic Director Luanne Hunt says of this first show, "We are more than excited to feature Hannah Timm's show at the brand new dinner theater at the Grand Oaks Resort. Her Judy Garland show is the prefect fit for our audiences, who are made up of mostly residents of The Villages."

"Judy at 100" has been performed in theatres and cruise ships for the last several years, and was awarded the 2023 Live Arts Grant by the City of Austin, TX. While Timm does not imitate Garland, she tells the story of "The World's Greatest Entertainer" in a way that reveals some often-untold tales from her career and takes audiences back to the era dubbed 'The Golden Age of Entertainment'. Of course, songs like "The Trolley Song", "The Man That Got Away" and "Over the Rainbow" are part of the show's set list. "It's an absolute thrill to be asked by Stellar Stage Productions and The Grand Oaks Resort to be the first show in their new dinner theatre lineup," says Timm, known to some audiences for her work on television. Hannah's involvement with the figures of this period of show business continues later in June, as she will be the official livestream and social media host of The Dean Martin Festival in Steubenville, Ohio.

Timm's cabaret will be accompanied by her piano accompanist, and will weave in the use of multimedia elements to enhance the audience experience throughout the production. "It's such a unique concept for a show. To my knowledge, nothing like this has come to this area before," concluded Hunt.

"Judy at 100" will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the picturesque Grand Oaks Resort in Weirsdale, Florida. Tickets are $60 and a limited amount of VIP seats are $68. All tickets include a buffet dinner prepared by the culinary team at The Grand Oaks.

