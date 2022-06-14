Cultural Council For Palm Beach County Kicks Off Summer With Sizzling Summer Performing Arts Series

Your arts forecast this summer is hot, hot, hot with the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's Summer Performing Arts Series!



The first in-person series since 2019, the Council will host thrilling evenings of dance and music in July and August at its Lake Worth Beach Main Gallery. Showcasing local artists, the performances will include a special retrospective evening of dance with Demetrius Klein Dance Company (July 2), a bluesy, groovy evening of soul music from J.M. and The Sweets (July 9), an exclusive tribute to British punk rock band The Clash from feel-good reggae rockers Spred The Dub (August 6) and acoustic folk favorites from South Florida folk band The Lubben Brothers (August 20).



"We're ecstatic to invite locals to the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County for our first in-person Summer Concert Series in three years," said Dave Lawrence, the Cultural Council's president and CEO. "Reflecting our mission to nurture the arts locally, the series will feature a fantastic lineup of local artists. This is a wonderful chance to support Palm Beach County's cultural community and enjoy exhilarating summer evening performances at a unique historic space."



The performances planned for the Summer Performing Arts Series are as follows:



Saturday, July 2 - Demetrius Klein Dance Company

On the eve of Demetrius Klein's 60th birthday, Demetrius Klein Dance Company will perform a special retrospective evening with excerpts of works that span from 1986 (when the company was formed) to today. Some of Klein's most important and award-winning works will be represented, in addition to a new and special work woven throughout the show. It's not to be missed!



Saturday, July 9 - J.M. and The Sweets

South Florida soul band J.M. and The Sweets is sure to make your summer Saturday just a little bit sweeter! Led by Palm Beach-based singer-songwriter Josh Miles, the band's music can be described as bluesy at times, relentlessly groovy at others and always soulful. The band's debut EP, Sol Village, was released in May 2017 through Stank Records.



Saturday, August 6 - Spred the Dub

Longtime local favorite "good time reggae" band Spred the Dub will perform original songs and a tribute to The Clash, the English rock band formed in London in 1976 whose musicians served as key players in the original wave of British punk rock.



Saturday, August 20 - The Lubben Brothers

Acoustic folk favorites The Lubben Brothers return to the Cultural Council to close out its 2022 Summer Performing Arts Series. Comprised of triplets who are each high-energy acoustic musicians, The Lubben Brothers specialize in tight vocal harmonies and an eclectic blend of folk instruments including banjo, mandolin, tin whistle, accordion, hammered dulcimer, and fiddle.



All performances will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Council's main gallery, located at 601 Lake Avenue in Lake Worth Beach. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Regular tickets are $10 for standing room only, $20 for members or $25 for non-members. VIP tickets (which include reserved seating and one complimentary drink per person) are $30 for members or $35 for non-members. Tickets are currently on sale at www.palmbeachculture.com/summer.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exciting year-round exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The Council features spectacular work by local artisans in its Roe Green Uniquely Palm Beach Store, offers complimentary resources for visitors in its Jean S. and Frederic A. Sharf Visitor Information Center and hosts frequent events in its outdoor Project Space, offering views of the building's iconic Martin Luther King Jr. mural by renowned Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra. The council is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and a comprehensive calendar of cultural events in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com.