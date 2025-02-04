BOOTS Opens at Renaissance Theatre Company This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renaissance Theatre Company has announced the debut of Boots, a one-of-a-kind 360-degree concept opening February 7th. Known for immersive experiences like Nosferatu and 54, The Ren is at it again– transforming their space into a lively, fully decked-out “saloon,” offering an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and dazzling performances.

Guests kick off the evening with a live house band (led by local favorites Iris Johnson and AC Jenkins) playing a mix of country hits and pop favorites (Shania Twain, The Chicks, Beyoncé and more). Afterward, take part in a line dancing lesson, then sit back and enjoy show-stopping performances on the bar by talented local drag stars like Myki Meeks, Angelica Sanchez, and Orusha San Miguel, and a full cast of dancers, all hosted by Orlando-famous actor, Blake Aburn, fresh from his Off-Broadway run in From Here over the summer. The event offers general admission standing room or the option to reserve a seat for an additional fee. For those looking to elevate the experience, VIP packages are available, featuring specialty cocktails and private booths for you and your crew.

“Boots is our biggest and longest-running party yet,” says creator/director Donald Rupe. “We've created an over-the-top saloon complete with a full-sized disco horse for the perfect photo op. Think Coyote Ugly meets “Flaming Saddles” in NYC or the Cowboy Carter halftime show, but in an intimate space with the action happening all around you.” The Ren continues to innovate by blending theatre and the best parts of adult nightlife into an accessible and vibrant experience. "We LOVE a theme,” show promoter for OTR Wednesdays and the Ren's resident DJ, Galvin Baez, says. He goes on: “We know the crowds are going to turn it out and dress up; we expect to see all the sexy country looks Orlando has to offer. We're bringing country to the Renaissance and y'all won't be the same.”

Boots is the latest installment of Renaissance Theatre Company's mission to produce new works showcasing local talents. The Ren was founded in 2021 by Donald Rupe and building owner Chris Kampmeier, and is committed to fair pay for artists, environmental sustainability, and diversity. In line with The Ren's goal of keeping entertainment accessible for everyone, general admission tickets for Boots are just $15, or you can reserve a seat in the hay loft for $25. For those looking to elevate the experience, VIP packages are available, featuring specialty cocktails and private booths for you and your crew.

Wear your best cow wrangling couture and get ready for a night of hootin', hollerin', and unforgettable fun. Boots plays Fridays and Saturdays at 10:00 PM startin' February 7th. Renaissance Theatre Company is located at 415 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. For more information, visit www.rentheatre.com/boots. For press inquiries, contact Abby Cash, abby@rentheatre.com, (405) 206-0088.

