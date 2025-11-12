BEAU THE MUSICAL Off-Broadawy to Launch $35 Rush Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beau The Musical will launch an in-person ticket rush policy, now available at The Distillery at St. Luke’s Theatre. The production plays through January 4, 2026.



Starting two hours before curtain, $35 rush tickets are available for purchase. Tickets will be available only in person during box office hours, and only card payments are accepted. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, and there is a maximum of two tickets available per person.

Please see the box-office hours below:

Monday - 5:30 PM

Tuesday - Not Open

Wednesday - 5:30 PM

Thursday - 5:30 PM

Friday - 3:00 PM

Saturday - 3:00 PM

Sunday - 1:00 PM