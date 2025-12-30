44 THE MUSICAL Adds Final Performance

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The musical comedy, 44 – THE MUSICAL has added one additional performance on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 7:30 pm due to popular demand. The musical has played to sold-out audiences in Chicago and Los Angeles (twice) and has been playing to sold-out audiences in New York since first preview on Tuesday, October 14 at The Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street). The final extension has been playing to sold out audiences this month.

The final weeks of this new musical has been welcoming celebrities and notable New Yorkers nightly, including LL Cool J, Montell Jordan, Wanda Sykes, Charlamagne the God and Ben Vereen. 44—THE MUSICAL is one of the few new musicals this season and has one of the most diverse audiences of any show currently running.

Produced by Monica Saunders-Weinberg and Eli Bauman, the musical satire that is “fully devoted to laughs” features music, lyrics and book by a former Obama campaign staffer Eli Bauman ("NBC's Maya & Marty") and features T.J. Wilkins as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice as ‘Michelle Obama’ with Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden'.

Barack Obama's election changed history. 44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. It is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also, because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

Directed by Bauman, the music director is Anthony “Brew” Brewster with choreography by Miss James Alsop.

The cast of this brilliantly funny musical that Chris Jones of The Daily News said, “tickled him purple all night long,” features T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice (award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as ‘Michelle Obama’ and Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden' with Audri Bartholomew (u/s Voice of the People, Ted Cruz & Michelle Obama), Larry Cedar (Mitch McConnell), Summer Collins (Sarah Palin), Dwelvan David (u/s Brother Abe & Herman Cain), Summer Nicole Greer (Voice of the People, u/s Michelle Obama), Evan Tyrone Martin (Brother Abe Lincoln, u/s Obama), Jenna Pastuszek (Hillary Clinton), Dino Shorté (Herman Cain), Chelsea Morgan Stock (u/s Hillary Clinton, Sarah Palin), Jeff Sumner (Lindsey Graham), Michael Uribes (Ted Cruz), and Ryan Williams (u/s Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz).

44 has scenic design by Julio Himede; costume design by Matthew Hemesath; lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer & Natali Arco; and sound design by Jonathan A. Burke.

It features legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as “The Andrew Jackson Five” with Anthony “Brew” Brewster (keyboards), Phillip “Fish” Fisher (drums), Corey Cofield (bass), Conrad Bauer (guitar), and Greg Raymond (keyboards). The music supervisor is Wilkie Ferguson III.

44 is produced in association with Anthony “Brew” Brewster, Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings), Conrad Bauer, and Shanice & Kerry Gordy. General Management is DR Theatrical Management.

44—THE MUSICAL finished its second record-breaking engagement in Chicago in September, this time at the Studebaker Theater. During its recent return engagement in Los Angeles in spring 2025 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, it was a highly sought-after show. It was initially announced for 4 weeks, and demand was so strong that it extended another 8 weeks, becoming the highest grossing show in Kirk Douglas Theatre history.

Following its first LA run in 2023, the musical took home seven Broadway World L.A. Awards, including Best Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Direction of a Musical (Eli Bauman), Best Musical Direction (Anthony Brewster) and Best Choreography (Miss James Alsop).