BEAU THE MUSICAL Extends for Four Additional Weeks Off-Broadway

Beau The Musical will extend for an additional four weeks at The Distillery at St. Luke’s Theatre. The production will now play through January 4, 2026.

Beau The Musical is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

Set in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Beau The Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker – a young queer singer-songwriter whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather, Beau, is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changed his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

The cast features Matt Rodin as Ace Baker, Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown as Beau, Amelia Cormack as Raven, Andrea Goss as Le-Ann/Karina/Nurse, Ryan Halsaver as Larry, Miyuki Miyagi as Daphney, Max Sangerman as Ferris, and Derek Stoltenberg as Dennis.

Standbys for the production include Luke Darnell, Seth Eliser, Tyler Donovan McCall, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, and Rose Van Dyne. McCall serves as an official alternate for Ace Baker and will play the role at selected performances.

The full creative team includes Chris Gurr (Music Supervisor), Daniel Allen (Scenic Designer), Rodrigo Muñoz (Costume Designer), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer), Jordana Abrenica (Sound Designer), Sean Frank (Properties Designer and Set Dresser), Kimi Handa Brown (Intimacy Director), Michael Rossmy (Fight Director), Drew Francis (Production Manager), Kyra Bowie (Production Stage Manager), Brant Sennett (Assistant Stage Manager), Jonathan Bach (Production Supervisor), Brian Strumwasser (Hair and Makeup Consultant), and Geoff Josselson Casting (Additional Casting).