Tune in to Virtual Story Slam - SALUTE TO THE SERVICE INDUSTRY

This week's theme is Salute to the Service Industry: Calling all current and former waiters, housekeepers, hosts, dishwashers, and delivery drivers! Share tales from these often thankless jobs as you finally get your due!

Admission is free; suggested donation $5. Advance registration required to receive the Zoom link. See below for Zoom login instructions.

To sign up as a storyteller, please email nodominiontheatre@gmail.com no later than June 24 at 5:00pm EST with a brief synopsis of your story. All are welcome, no prior experience necessary. Please note: stories should be around 6-8 minutes in length and must be true. No standup routines or crude language.

Zoom can be accessed online via a computer or mobile device, you just need Wifi. To download Zoom and create a free account on a desktop or laptop, go to https://zoom.us and follow the onsite instructions. To download on a smartphone/mobile device, please download the Zoom app from the AppStore and follow the setup instructions.







