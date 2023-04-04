Trevor Noah Returns To NJPAC In May

Due to popular demand, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announces third show with Trevor Noah. After the success of an extensive world tour in 2022, comedian Trevor Noah is back on the road with his 2023 Off The Record Tour, performing three shows at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). Noah recently announced the new tour, billed "Off the Record," Tour that will roll through Newark for three performances. New Show just added for Monday, May 22nd at 8 PM and shows Tuesday, May 23rd and Wednesday, May 24th both at 8 PM.



It's already being called "the greatest stand-up show of the year" (The Times). The Emmy Award-winning comedian and #1 New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah is back on tour after a well-deserved retirement from hosting The Daily Show.



This new set showcases his signature mix of personal stories from a hilarious global perspective. It's a must-see for fans of his many comedy specials, including Afraid of the Dark, Son of Patricia, and his 2022 Netflix special, I Wish You Would.



Tickets to see Trevor Noah are on sale now by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

