The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Announces 2020 Season

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) announces its 58th season lineup - an electrifying selection of plays in celebration of Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte's 30th anniversary with STNJ. The company will return to a six-show format on its Main Stage at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre and one summer production on the Outdoor Stage - the Greek amphitheater on the campus of the College of Saint Elizabeth in Florham Park. The 2020 season will include quite a few works by Shakespeare, but will also include several modern classics never before seen on the STNJ stage.

The Shakespeare Theatre kicks off its 58th season in May with Matthew Barber's Enchanted April, a 2003 Tony Award nominee for Best Play. First presented at STNJ as a reading in 2018, Enchanted April was met with wild acclaim and a clear demand from patrons to produce the play on the Main Stage. Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte directs this play based on the 1922 classic novel by Elizabeth von Arnim that inspired the award-winning 1991 film.

Next on the Main Stage will be The Metromaniacs, a Moliere-esque farce translated and adapted by David Ives (Venus in Fur, All in the Timing) from Alexis Piron's La Métromanie, originally produced in 1738. The plot follows the mix-ups and trip-ups of fathers and sons, star-crossed lovers and that most mystifying species of all - the Metromaniacs - passionate pursuers of all things verse. Long-time company member Brian B. Crowe directs.

Following The Metromaniacs will be William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, staged for the first time ever on the company's Outdoor Stage. Centered around the bickering and tempestuous duo Beatrice and Benedick - Much Ado About Nothing speaks to love as both a daunting risk and a joyful adventure. STNJ will continue its successful FREE TICKET initiative in 2020, now for patrons 17 and under.

While the Outdoor Stage will feature laughs and levity throughout June and July, the Main Stage will take on a seminal theatrical game-changer, Samuel Beckett's 20th century masterpiece Waiting for Godot. Waiting for Godot will feature a stellar cast, and will be directed by Bonnie J. Monte.

The fourth Main Stage production will be Ronald Harwood's The Dresser. The New York Times coined the play, "a stirring evening [that]...burns with a love of the theatre that conquers all...Perfectly observed, devilishly entertaining backstage lore." The inspiration for the Oscar nominated film, The Dresser will be directed by long-time company member Paul Mullins.

In October, we welcome William Shakespeare's Macbeth to the Main Stage. Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte directs Shakespeare's dark masterpiece about the corruptive power of unbridled ambition; this production will take her lifelong exploration of the play to its final stage.

Closing the season will be A MidWINTER Night's Dream, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Co-adapted and directed by Ms. Monte, A MidWINTER Night's Dream will provide a sparkling, merry and rollicking gift for the holidays that will delight children and adults alike.

Complete Works subscriptions and Memberships are now on sale! Smaller and flexible discount packages will go on sale in February, and single tickets will go on sale for the 2020 season in the spring. The Shakespeare Theatre will also continue its successful $30 under 30 ticket program in the 2020 season. For more information regarding the Theatre's programs, subscription packages and options, visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org or call our friendly Box Office at 973-408-5600. Student matinee performances are available for select productions and dates. For more information, visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org/Education.







