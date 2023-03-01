The New Jersey City University Center ­for the Arts Presents Spring 2023 Events

This spring, New Jersey City University (NJCU) and the NJCU Center for the Arts is offering top-quality performances in a wide variety of genres and styles, from literary talks to musical theatre. All events are held at the Margaret Williams Theatre on NJCU's campus and ticket prices range from free to $25.

The season begins on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. with Right in the Eye, a unique blend of the silent cinematographic works of George Méliès set to a live score by French musicians Alcoléa & Cie in a charming ciné-concert. The multimedia show is composed of 12 films by Méliès, a French illusionist, film director, inventive pioneer of the cinema, and wizard of special effects. On stage, three virtuoso musicians will play around 50 different instruments, including rare and unique ones, breathing fresh life into these cinematographic gems. Tickets are $15 for the general public, $10 for students and seniors.

From March 17-26, NJCU's Music, Dance, and Theater Department and the Joffrey Ballet School will present A Chorus Line. This classic Broadway musical examines one day in the life of a dancer, vying for a spot in the chorus of a show. After the first round of cuts, each dancer is asked to speak, personally, about themselves. Discomfort opens into revelation, confession leads to redemption, and within the bright, outwardly homogenous chorus, the audience begins to see each dancer's individuality. Based on real Broadway dancers' stories, compiled by dancer and choreographer Michael Bennett, and with an award-winning score by Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line is a funny, heartbreaking, and refreshingly honest journey through these stories of strength, determination, and fortitude on the path to artistic fulfillment. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $25 for the general public, $15 for students and seniors.

On May 4, also known as Star Wars Day, the Center for the Arts will host The SciFi Ensemble. This talented group of musicians combine music, body make-up, and costumes to create a fun experience for all audiences as they play the great compositions of sci-fi classics from film, television, and video games. As an original performance with exclusive arrangements, The SciFi Ensemble will present a repertoire not usually heard in concert. The show begins at 7:30 p.m, and tickets are $15 for the general public, $10 for students and seniors.

From April 6 to May 12, NJCU will also offer several live performances featuring our Music, Dance, and Theater students as well as faculty members. Ensembles include: Brass Ensemble, Multi Style Strings, Guitar Ensemble, Piano Ensemble, Choral Concert, and Woodwind Ensemble. Tickets are free for student performances, but donations are welcome.

