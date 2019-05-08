Season Passes On Sale For Luna Stage 2019-2020 Season

Luna Stage just released Season Passes for their 2019-2020 Season-with a twist. Luna will offer six shows-three on the MainStage and three in their newly renovated studio space dubbed Luna2-to their subscribers in the upcoming season. The calendar is set, and Luna will announce two plays in April, two in May, and two in June.

Audience members who "Take the Leap with Luna" and purchase their Season Pass now will receive all six shows for $128, a 30% discount. Other Pass options are also currently available; including:

- Full Season Pass, $128 (30% off $183)

- MainStage Pass, $99 (20% off $99)

- American Voices Pass, $45 (15% off $45)

- Previews/Thursdays/Mondays Pass, $110 (40% off $183)

Season passes are available at LunaStage.org/SeasonPass.

The first two plays of next season, the World Premiere of Jenny Lyn Bader's Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library on the MainStage and Susan Hyon's Soo Jin Pretty Nail (and more!) in Luna2, were announced to Luna audiences two weeks ago and to the general public today. The rest of the season will be announced in May and June, and Season Pass prices will increase as more information is given.

Luna Stage received the 2019 Jersey Arts People's Choice Award for Best Small Theatre in New Jersey.

"We are so glad that we got the Season Pass because it just really forced us to take time to do something interesting together," said Lourdes Canizares-Bidwa and Stephen Bidwa, who subscribed to Luna for the first time this year. "Each play has been wonderful and left us with new ideas to think and talk about."

"Luna Stage is our 'Broadway'...our Season Pass to Luna is our gift to ourselves," said Barbara and Buddy Sarrett, who have been attending Luna Stage performances for over 15 years.

This is the second season helmed by Luna's new Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith, whose first season included Pirira, The Assignment, Roan @ the Gates, and Heartland, which recently closed following an extension.

Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library by Jenny Lyn Bader introduces Johanna Stern, who will become one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century. But at the moment, no one has heard of her, or even of the name she writes under, Hannah Arendt. She is merely a graduate student with one book under her belt. Karl Frick is a young officer, recently promoted from the criminal police force to the political police force, a new division in 1933 Berlin. His first interrogation in this new job promises to be his most challenging one. A fantastical drama about one of our deepest thinkers. Inspired by real events.

In Soo Jin Pretty Nail (and more!), written and performed by Susan Hyon, we meet Susie, a no longer young or cute Korean-American actor who would be the girl next door if she were white and harmless, and her half-sister Soo Jin, fresh off the boat with beauty tips to change her (and your!) life forever... or at least for one night.

About Luna Stage

Luna Stage develops and produces vibrant plays about local and global experiences. Luna brings communities together for artistic events that spark conversations and create understanding and change. Firmly rooted in New Jersey's Valley Arts District-a crossroads of cultures-the Company celebrates the diverse voices that surround us. Luna Stage is dedicated to eliminating barriers to participation and nurturing the next generation of audiences and artists.

Luna's classes for children and adults, and its developmental programs for early career artists, inspire community members to nurture their own creativity and vision.

Luna Stage has contributed to the development of over 80 new works for the stage, earning a reputation for artistic excellence. Some of those plays have gone on to productions in New York City and beyond. Luna's unique approach to producing, as well as the work itself, fosters an environment of inclusivity, understanding, and infinite possibility.

Luna Stage Season Passes

Directed by Ari Laura Kreith

At Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road, West Orange, NJ | 973 395 5551

Now On Sale At: LunaStage.org/SeasonPass





