SPAMILTON: An American Parody Comes to Stockton PAC

Back by popular demand, the hit musical parody "Spamilton" will return to the mainstage of Stockton University's Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The spoof of Broadway's "Hamilton" is the brainchild of Gerard Alessandrini, creator of the long-running hit "Forbidden Broadway."

The show was staged in venues across the United States many times.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $42 for the general public, $38 for senior citizens (65+) and $18 for children under 17.

Tickets are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.