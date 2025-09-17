SPAMILTON: An American Parody Comes to Stockton PAC

The performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11.
Back by popular demand, the hit musical parody "Spamilton" will return to the mainstage of Stockton University's Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11.
The spoof of Broadway's "Hamilton" is the brainchild of Gerard Alessandrini, creator of the long-running hit "Forbidden Broadway."
The show was staged in venues across the United States many times.
Tickets are $42 for the general public, $38 for senior citizens (65+) and $18 for children under 17.
Tickets are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.
