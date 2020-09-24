SOPAC Sessions Debuts October 8 With Christiane Noll

The series continues October 22 with The Montclair Orchestra.

With most of New Jersey's stages shuttered for the time being, the South Orange Performing Arts Center is taking performances directly to arts audiences through the magic of livestream. Starting October 8 at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays won't be "must-watch" TV night, it will be "can't miss what's happening at SOPAC night!"

These events, often featuring South Orange and Maplewood performing artists, will bring the excitement of a night out at SOPAC to the comfort of your living room. SOPAC Sessions are free for SOPAC members and just $10 per ticket link for non-members.

Broadway's leading lady Christiane Noll kicks off the series on October 8 with a 60-minute Broadway musical journey through roles she's done and roles she'd like to do, in the hopes of answering her ongoing pandemic question, "Am I Losing My Mind?" She will be exploring songs, from Follies, Bridges Over Madison County, Company, Fun Home, Grey Gardens, Triumph of Love, A Little Night Music, Dear Evan Hansen, Jagged Little Pill, Falsettos, Next to Normal, Ragtime, Sunday in the Park with George and Jekyll & Hyde. Music Director William Waldrop accompanies her on the piano with Celeste Cumming on cello and Billy Bivona on guitar and French horn.



Ms. Noll has called Maplewood, New Jersey home for the past 14 years. An accomplished and celebrated leading lady, she received Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations and won a Helen Hayes Award for her portrayal of Mother in the Kennedy Center Revival of Ragtime on Broadway. She starred in the record-breaking First National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen (BWWLA award) and took over the role of Cynthia Murphy in the Broadway Company. She made her Broadway debut creating the role of Emma in Jekyll & Hyde, receiving a FANY award for Best actress in a musical. Ms. Noll received her second Drama Desk nomination for her work in Chaplin on Broadway. She has been Sister Margaretta in NBC's The Sound of Music Live with Carrie Underwood and she supplied the singing-voice of Anna in the Warner Brothers animated feature The King and me.

Along with many other Broadway credits Ms. Noll has recorded many cast albums and compilation recordings. She has released five solo CD's, Christiane Noll - A Broadway Love Story, The Ira Gershwin Album, Live at the Westbank Café, My Personal Property and Gifts - Live at 54 Below.

The Montclair Orchestra will debut on the SOPAC stage October 22 at 7:30 p.m. Montclair Orchestra Music Director David Chan trades his baton for the violin in what will prove to be a stunning evening as The Montclair Orchestra musicians take the stage for the first time in many months. Listen to Montclair resident and piano phenom Terrence Wilson as he joins longtime friend and colleague, David Chan, in their first duo performance since they were together at Juilliard. For the grand finale, Montclair Orchestra Fellows join Montclair Orchestra String Mentors to play side by side in a virtuosic showcase of musical talent.

The Montclair Orchestra is unlike any orchestra you've experienced before, with extraordinary music students awarded fellowships to train alongside professional mentors form world-renowned orchestras. Under the baton of Music Director David Chan, this unprecedented learning environment provides an electric and unforgettable experience for musicians and audiences alike.

The program will consist of:

William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano

Rachmaninoff: Etudes-tableaux, Op. 39

- No. 2 in a minor

- No. 9 in D Major

Gershwin/Milone: It Ain't Necessarily So

Piazzolla/Milone: Oblivion

Bizet/Milone: Carmen Fantasy

Shostakovich/Milone: Cheremyushki Galop

Don't miss Broadway's Christiane Noll on October 8 at 7:30 p.m. and the Montclair Orchestra with David Chan and Terrence Wilson on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free for SOPAC members and $10 per ticket link for non-member. Click here for Christiane Noll tickets and here for Montclair Orchestra tickets or call the box office at (973) 313-2787.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You