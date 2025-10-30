Review: MARY SHELLEY’S FRANKENSTEIN at STNJ-An Enthralling Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“What separates the living from the non-living?” by Victor Frankenstein in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues their successful season with Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, and it is sensational. The adaptation of the classic novel for the stage is smartly written by David Catlin and the show is splendidly directed by STNJ’s Artistic Director, Brian B. Crowe. This must-see production will be performed through November 16th at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison. The cast’s magnetic performances, the finest staging, and exciting special effects combine to give patrons a memorable experience. And the theatre’s timing for the fall season is ideal.

Author Mary Shelley is responsible for one of literature’s legendary works. Her Gothic novel, Frankenstein was first published in 1818 and continues to be popular with readers. There have been countless productions on both stage and screen of the story, yet the fable of the Frankenstein monster captivates anew.

The play's delivery is ingenious. It is set at The Villa Diodati on Lake Geneva, Switzerland on an eerie, stormy evening in 1816 where five friends have gathered socially. Mary Shelley relates her fictional story and it comes to life as the parlor guests enact various roles. The troubling, often emotional tale of Victor Frankenstein and his Creature also interfaces with Mary Shelley’s personal longings. Frankenstein is much more than a chilling horror story. It entrances while focusing on themes of life, death, ambition, and moral responsibility.

The company brings performance perfection to the stage. They master the charm of the parlor guests, then nimbly become Shelley’s distinctive characters. Amber Friendly portrays writer Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley and Elizabeth. The troupe includes Neil Redfield as Dr. John Polidori/Henry; Brooke Turner as Claire Clairmont/Mother; Jay Wade as Lord Byron/The Creature; and Sean-Michael Wilkinson as Percy Bysshe Shelley/Victor Frankenstein.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is full of unforgettable moments that will have you looking forward to the next scene. Just some of them include the death of Mother; Victor attending university and his scientific obsessions; Elizabeth continually writing to Victor asking him to come home for a visit; the creation of Victor Frankenstein’s Creature; The Creature coming to a family’s country cottage seeking acceptance; the Creature confronting young William; good friends Victor and Henry setting out for London; Victor proposing to Elizabeth; and the Creature’s ominous threat to Victor.

We applaud the Creative Team for developing a great setting for the show that sets the mood. They include set design by Sarah Beth Hall; lighting design by Andrew Hungerford; costume design by Yao Chen; and sound design by Ariana Cardoza. The Intimacy and Fight Director is Rocio Mendez; Vocal and Dialect Coach is Julie Goh; and the Production Stage Manager is Jackie Mariani assisted by Alayna Domboski and Keys Newell.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is a show like no other. A standing ovation for Artistic Director, Brian B. Crowe and his team for making it available to metro area audiences during what many call the “spooky” season. See it while you can!

F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre is located at 36 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ 07940 (on the campus of Drew University). For tickets to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, upcoming shows and events, please visit Shakespeare NJ and call the Box Office at 973.408.5600. Be sure to learn about the many cost-savings options that the theatre makes available for their patrons.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

