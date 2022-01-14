Resorts Casino Hotel Announces ABBA THE CONCERT & More

Abba The Concert, and The Electric Light Orchestra Experience Featuring Evil Woman - The American ELO are both taking the stage in the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel this April. Abba The Concert will perform on Saturday, April 2nd at 8:00pm, and The Electric Light Orchestra Experience Featuring Evil Woman - The American ELO will perform on Saturday, April 30th at 8:00pm.

Ticket prices for Abba The Concert are $75, $65, and $55. Ticket prices for The Electric Light Orchestra Experience Featuring Evil Woman - The American ELO are $55, $45, and $35 and are both on sale now through ticketmaster.com .

Fans can come dance and sing the night away as Abba The Concert covers chart-topping Pop-Rock and Disco hits from the 70s and 80s! Abba The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world and never fails to blow the audiences away with their fantastic and energetic performance. The group performs some of the iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen." Many critics agree, ABBA The Concert is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world!

The Electric Light Orchestra Experience Featuring Evil Woman - The American ELO is widely recognized as the world's premier tribute to ELO due to their brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship, and superlative vocals. Picking up where the Beatles left off in 1970, the UK-based ELO expanded the concept of great melodies, epic song structures, and grand orchestrations where cellos coexisted with guitars, and where classically tinged progressive rock intersected with hook-filled, radio-friendly pop songs. Numerous hit songs including Evil Woman, Telephone Line, Mr. Blue Sky, Xanadu, Livin' Thing, Don't Bring Me Down among several others.