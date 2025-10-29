Rachael & Vilray Will Perform At NJPAC As Part Of THE TD MOODY MUSIC Festival In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will welcome Rachael & Vilray to the stage as part of the TD Moody Music Festival on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

The acclaimed duo—featuring Rachael Price, lead singer of Lake Street Dive, and guitarist, singer, and songwriter Vilray—will perform a special concert celebrating West Coast jazz, blending timeless melodies with witty lyrics and the easy rapport of longtime friends.

Their latest album, West of Broadway, combines elements of classic Broadway, golden-age pop, and jazz tradition, showcasing original songs filled with humor, charm, and a distinctly vintage flair. Produced by Dan Knobler (Allison Russell, Bahamas), the record highlights Rachael’s luminous vocals and Vilray’s sharp lyrical sensibility through a collection of narrative-driven pieces that evoke the sophistication of mid-century musical storytelling. Recorded at Manhattan’s historic Sear Sound, the album features notable musicians including saxophonist Steve Wilson and drummer John Riley, creating a lush soundscape that bridges eras.

Rachael & Vilray are now touring North America in support of West of Broadway. The album unfolds through vignettes of city life and love—songs such as “Love Comes Around,” “My Key to Gramercy Park,” and “Off Broadway” capture both the duo’s humor and heart, with the latter featuring a guest appearance by Stephen Colbert. Rooted in nostalgia yet unmistakably contemporary, the pair’s music offers a uniquely theatrical and playful take on modern jazz performance.

Tickets for Rachael & Vilray at NJPAC are on sale now at NJPAC.org, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office, located at 1 Center Street in Newark, New Jersey.