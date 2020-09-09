Princeton Symphony Orchestra Concerts Go Virtual for Fall

The online series includes works by George Walker, Carlos Simon, and Florence Price & more!

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is introducing a new fall series, Virtual Concerts: Your Orchestra, Your Home, offering the opportunity to hear works rarely performed in the concert hall. The series replaces the orchestra's original fall subscription concerts. Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov has programmed compositions by George Walker, Carlos Simon, and Florence Price as well as works by Mozart, Shostakovich, and Grieg. Those hoping to hear from guest artists originally scheduled to perform on the PSO's fall subscription series can look forward to solo appearances by pianist Inon Barnatan, cellist Pablo Ferrández, and violinist Elina Vähälä.

The online events are on select Sundays at 4pm. Current Classical Series subscribers are automatically signed up for all three online concerts as well as a range of in-person experiences offered as exclusive subscriber benefits. Single electronic device tickets for online concerts only are available for $15.

The series opens on Sunday, October 4 at 4pm and features a performance of George Walker's Lyric for Strings, written while the composer was a graduate student at the Curtis Institute of Music. Mr. Walker was the first African-American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. Rossen Milanov conducts the PSO's performance of this work and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Divertimento in D Major. Guest artist Inon Barnatan performs his own arrangement of Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances for solo piano.

On Sunday, October 18 at 4pm, under the direction of Rossen Milanov, the PSO performs Carlos Simon's An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave, a piece the composer dedicates to "those murdered wrongfully by an oppressive power." Also on the program are Dmitri Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony, a transcription for string orchestra of his String Quartet No. 8, and a solo performance by star cellist Pablo Ferrández.

The Sunday, November 15, 4pm concert features the Andante moderato from Florence Price's String Quartet in G Major and Edvard Grieg's Holberg Suite, conducted by PSO Assistant Conductor Nell Flanders. Finnish violinist Elina Vähälä will perform her own solo selection.

For tickets and additional information, visit princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

