Artist Team Set for Revolutionary Acts Public Art Project

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, in partnership with Monument Lab, the New Jersey Historical Commission, and RevolutionNJ, has selected Nandi Jordan and Anika Grant as the artist team who will create a new performance series for Revolutionary Acts – a statewide public art project that will animate stories of the American Revolution in time for the 250th anniversary in 2026. Nandi Jordan is a multidisciplinary artist exploring Black identity, womanhood, and history through family archives, photography, and printmaking. Anika Grant is the Founder and CEO of Idlewild Experiential, a creative agency with the goal of cultivating an environment where everyone feels safe, comfortable, and empowered to express their creativity freely.

Revolutionary Acts will include a performance series by Jordan and Grant called Ceremony for Revolutionary Seeds, a traveling public art installation that shines light on the pivotal yet under recognized roles of Black women in New Jersey during the Revolutionary War. The series will include a tea ceremony, art-making workshop, and performance at historically significant sites in Camden, Trenton, and Fort Lee.

“The role New Jersey played in the American Revolution simply cannot be overstated,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “As we prepare for commemorations across the state, it is important that we also take this opportunity to reflect on the untold stories of the time. Through Revolutionary Acts, we will uplift and celebrate the diversity and tenacity that positioned New Jersey to help lead our nation in 1776 – that same richness and determination that make New Jersey a top place to live, work, and visit today.”

“Artists have a unique ability to build bridges and pass down traditions in an exciting and engaging way,” said Lt. Governor Tahesha Way, who oversees the State Arts Council in her role as Secretary of State. “This project will capture and share important moments in history, reflecting the voices of the many and inspiring people of all ages and walks of life.”

“The Arts Council recognizes the significance of incorporating more stories into places where gaps in the historical landscape are evident,” said Allison Tratner, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. “We look forward to the immersive arts experiences that Jordan and Grant will be bringing to these sites, engaging local artists and the community. The Council is proud to support this powerful work of public art.”

