Darlene Love to Present LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Bergen Performing Arts Center

Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, N.J., will present Darlene Love. She will bring her annual holiday show, Love For The Holidays, to Englewood on Sunday, December 21, at 7:00 p.m.



That sentiment is echoed by Paul Shaffer, who succinctly states, “Darlene Love is Rock N' Roll!” This was solidified when she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by her devoted fan, Bette Midler, in 2011. During the ceremony, the two performed "He's a Rebel" together, and Darlene also showcased her talent by singing "He's A Fine, Fine Boy," accompanied by another fan, Bruce Springsteen. At the Academy Awards, Darlene delivered a powerful acceptance speech on behalf of all the performers in the winning film,Twenty Feet From Stardom. After raising the Oscar, the entire audience stood in applause, led by the enthusiastic Bill Murray.

This moment marked yet another highlight in her illustrious career, which was followed by a Grammy Award for the film's soundtrack. Darlene's Billboard hits include "He's A Rebel," "The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Wait ‘Til My Bobby Gets Home," "He's Sure the Boy I Love," and the #1 holiday classic "Christmas Baby (Please Come Home)," a song she performed annually with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on *The Late Show With David Letterman* for nearly 29 years until Letterman's retirement.



To continue this long-standing tradition, Darlene will perform a number of special Christmas shows every year and continues to enchant her fans with the Christmas spirit. Tickets to see Darlene Love are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or bergenpac.org.

