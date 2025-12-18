New Jersey Symphony and STNJ to Collaborate on ROMEO AND JULIET Event

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Symphony will perform four concerts celebrating the timeless tale of star-crossed lovers in a unique pairing of music from Russian masters. The program opens with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, then actors from The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey join the stage for selections from Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet.

Performances will take place Thursday, January 29, at 1:30 pm, Friday, January 30, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, February 1, at 2 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark; and Saturday, January 31, at 7:30 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank.

On the podium will be Music Director Xian Zhang, now in her 10th season with New Jersey Symphony, who shares, “I am thrilled to lead this program which showcases The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, adding an exciting new dimension to the experience of this dramatic score. New Jersey Symphony greatly values its work with partner organizations throughout the state, which creates a powerful connection to art that is unique to New Jersey.”

Artistic Director of STNJ Brian B. Crowe adds, “Simultaneously epic and profoundly intimate, the tale of Romeo and Juliet has moved audiences and inspired artists for centuries. We are so proud to partner with New Jersey Symphony in this imaginative exploration of Romeo and Juliet, uniting the power of Shakespeare’s beautiful language with the swelling grandeur of Prokofiev’s stunning music.”

The Thursday, January 29 concert at NJPAC in Newark will be a Relaxed Performance, designed to accommodate the differing needs of patrons of all abilities, including individuals with autism, sensory sensitivities, or cognitive and physical differences. This concert supports New Jersey Symphony’s mission to make orchestral music accessible to all by removing barriers often found in traditional concert settings.

