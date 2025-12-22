SALUTE TO VIENNA New Year's Concert Comes to the State Theatre New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

State Theatre New Jersey will present Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert on Wednesday, December 31 at 5pm. Celebrating 30 years in North America and 20 years at STNJ, Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert returns to New Brunswick for its anniversary season. Tickets start at $51.

With timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance, and stunning floral designs, Salute to Vienna is a festive, European-inspired New Year's celebration modeled after the world-famous New Year's Concert in Vienna, the Neujahrskonzert—a concert presented by the Vienna Philharmonic every New Year's Day—beloved for its lively music and time-honored traditions. Celebrating 30 years in North America, Salute to Vienna sustains and reinvents these traditions with a 2.25-hour concert of dancing, duets, and arias from light operettas, all narrated by a European conductor who is both talented and fun, backed by a full symphony orchestra.

Featuring the Strauss Symphony of America with Nir Kabaretti, conductor (Vienna); Rebecca Nelsen, soprano (Vienna); and Thomas Weinhappel, baritone (Vienna). Also featuring dancers from Europaballet St. Pölten (Austria) and International Champion Ballroom Dancers.

At the heart of Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert is the soul-stirring music of Johann Strauss Jr. The 200th anniversary of The Waltz King's birth adds to the celebratory spirit this season as a selection of his most treasured waltzes, marches, arias, and duets—and, of course, the beautiful Blue Danube waltz—remain prominent in the program.

