Six One Five Collective Will Perform At Centenary Stage Company’s WINTER THAW Music Festival

Centenary Stage Company will present the Six One Five Collective as part of its Winter Thaw Music Festival, with a one-night-only performance at the Sitnik Theatre in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, New Jersey. The concert will take place on Saturday, January 17, with an 8:00 p.m. curtain.

The Six One Five Collective is a Nashville-based ensemble made up of nationally recognized artists and songwriters whose work spans country, Americana, and pop. The group has earned a Grammy nomination and an International Bluegrass Music Association Song of the Year honor. Songs written by members of the collective have been recorded by artists including Kelly Clarkson, George Strait, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Marc Broussard, and Sister Hazel, and have appeared in television series such as Nashville, Parenthood, and Virgin River. The group’s song “Kindness” was featured during Season 21 of American Idol.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Winter Thaw Music Festival performance are priced at $29.50 for adults and $15.00 for children under 12 and students when purchased in advance. All ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance. Tickets are available through the Centenary Stage Company box office by calling (908) 979-0900 or by visiting centenarystageco.org.

The Sitnik Theatre is located inside the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, New Jersey. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., as well as two hours prior to performance times.

