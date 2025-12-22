Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; Plays-in-the-Park Edison NJ Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Betsy Wolfe - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - HOLIDAY EDITION - Holmdel Theatre Company 9%

THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE

8%

April Coleen -- Ferrell Studios

SHE BELTS BACK: A BROADWAY CABARAGE

8%

Adah Christian -- October Ensemble

BROADWAY AT THE BARN

7%

Samantha Pauly -- Holmdel Theatre Company

WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL

6%

Emily DeMaio -- The Actors Studio of New Jersey

FAMILY TIES

5%

Nicole Spano -- Art House Productions

SUMMER CABARET SERIES

4%

Ethan Smith -- StageWorks Theatre Group

SUMMER CABARET SERIES

4%

Cassandra Krajcik -- StageWorks Theatre Group

BROADWAY AT THE BARN

4%

Ashley Loren -- Holmdel Theatre Company

SUMMER CABARET SERIES

3%

Maggie Capone -- StageWorks Theatre Group

THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE

3%

Holly Stefanik -- Ferrell Studios

NO REGRETS: AN EVENING WITH EDITH PIAF

3%

Yael Rasooly -- East Lynne Theater Company

SUMMER CABARET SERIES

3%

Patrick Dwyer -- StageWorks Theatre Group

WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

Nick Rubano -- The Actors Studio of New Jersey

IN YOUR DREAMS CABARET

3%

Heather Cozine -- Maplewood Strollers

WISH UPON A SONG

3%

Peter Piccini -- Artist Collective Troupe

MARVIN HAMLISCH, A SINGULAR SENSATION

3%

James Horan -- Chatham Community Players

THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE

3%

Frankie Perez -- Ferrell Studios

WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL

2%

Kevin Egan -- The Actors Studio of New Jersey

DAMES OF THE SILVER SCREEN

2%

Carol Bufford -- Cape May Stage

WISH UPON A SONG

2%

Michael Palmer -- Artist Collective Troupe

WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL

2%

Kolter Yagual-Rolston -- The Actors Studio of New Jersey

THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE

2%

Chiane Ekweonu -- Ferrell Studios

BROADWAY AT THE BARN

2%

Jennie Harney-Fleming -- Holmdel Theatre Company

ZANNA DON’T - THE REBOOT

2%

Jalen Ford -- Theater Q Asbury

GREASE

9%

Amanda Grace -- Plays in the park

THE WEDDING SINGER

8%

Alex Marciniak -- Roundtable Theatre Company

BEAUTIFUL

5%

Aimee Mitacchione -- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Dominique Alvarado -- Bergen County Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Dawn Warga -- Brundage Park Playhouse

AMELIE

3%

Chase Leyner -- Hoboken Children’s Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Renee Green -- Howell PAL Theatre Company

CABARET

2%

Melissa Mooney -- Ferrell Studios

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Amanda Malone -- StageWorks Theatre Group

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Rylee Covert -- Dover Little Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

Matty Price -- Phoenix Productions

HAIR

2%

Rebecca Murillo -- Vanguard Theater Company

KINKY BOOTS

2%

Bridget Hughes -- Phoenix Productions

RENT

2%

Karen Cleighton -- Gateway Playhouse

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Bella Taylor -- Spotlight Players

ALICE BY HEART

2%

Amanda Papa -- Brook Arts Center

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL

2%

Maddie Miley -- Ferrell Studios

GREASE

2%

Dana Van Pell -- Main Street Theatre Company

RENT

2%

Lexi Toriello -- Drama Geek Studios

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Lex Goyden -- October Ensemble

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Donna Battaglia and Riley MacMoyle -- The Premiere Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

1%

Lawrence Dandridge, Jasón Wells -- Vanguard Theater Company

TICK TICK… BOOM!

1%

Christian M. MontLouis -- Kean Theatre Council

NEWSIES

1%

Renee Green -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

TITANIC

1%

Kristin Sarboukh -- Trilogy Repertory

RENT

9%

Abby Rhode -- Villagers Theatre

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL

7%

Abhiroop Doddapaneni-Lingineni -- Ferrell Studios

BEAUTIFUL

6%

Alyson Cohn, Felicia Benson Kraft, Lynne Lupfer -- Bergen County Players

PARADE

5%

Abby Drexler -- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

GREASE

3%

Jim Parks -- Plays in the Park

MARY POPPINS

3%

James Grausam -- Phoenix Productions

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

3%

Kayla D'Angelo -- Drama Geek Studios

CABARET

3%

Valerie Myers -- Ferrell Studios

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Zach Mazouat -- CDC Theatre

AMELIE

3%

Frankie Alicandri -- Hoboken Children’s Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Carla Gelpke -- Brundage Park Playhouse

HAIR

2%

Terrell Jordan Jenkins -- Vanguard Theater Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Giovanna DiSanto and Samantha Clark -- Ninety Nine Cent Players

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Chelsea Carlson -- Artist Collective Troupe

GREASE

2%

Kathy Delre Ferrigno -- Main Street Theatre Company

PIPPIN

2%

Becky Maegerle -- Fool Moon Theatre

SOUTH PACIFIC

2%

Julie Jackson/Karen Sutherland -- Gateway Playhouse

CABARET

2%

Carla Gelpke/Kim Potempa Niedosik -- Brundage Park Playhouse

KINKY BOOTS

2%

Joanne Penrose & Gabe Bagdazian -- Phoenix Productions

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Autumn Hyun, Paris Bates -- CDC Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Lizzy Stefanic -- Spotlight Players

FADE

2%

Ariana Michel-Hamblin -- Vanguard Theater Company

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Nick Montesano -- NENAproductions

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Kitty Cleary -- The Premiere Theatre Company

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Ann Lowe -- Summit Playhouse

CABARET

15%

- Ferrell Studios

GREASE

14%

- Plays in the park

ANYTHING GOES

9%

- Trilogy Repertory

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

- CDC Theatre

MARY POPPINS

9%

- Phoenix Productions

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Bridge Players Theatre Company

THE PROM

7%

- Premier Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

- CDC Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

- Spotlight Players

SPRING AWAKENING

6%

- StageWorks Theatre Group

PIPPIN

4%

- Fool Moon Theatre

DROWSY CHAPERONE

3%

- The MAC Players

THE GOLDEN GAMES

3%

- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

THE MOVING ARCHITECTS

2%

- Crane House & Historic YWCA

GODSPELL

5%

AJ Russell -- Ferrell Studios

DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL

5%

Alexander R. Diaz -- Bergen Performing Arts Center

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Alyson Cohn -- Bergen County Players

GREASE

3%

Brittany Ahr and Cindy Warner -- Main Street Theater Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Gillian Bryck -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

HAIR

2%

Janeece Freeman-Clark -- Vanguard Theater Company

AMELIE

2%

Chase Leyner -- Hoboken Children’s Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Andrew Ferrie -- Music Mountain Theatre

GREASE

2%

Anna Gelpke -- Brundage Park Playhouse

CABARET

2%

Luke Ferrell -- Ferrell Studios

GREASE

2%

John Menter -- Plays in the park

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Felicia Artrip -- Dover Little Theatre

PARADE

2%

Erin Miller -- Roundtable Theatre Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Jack McManus -- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Sharon Coyle -- Main Street Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Erin Miller -- Roundtable Theatre Company

NEWSIES

2%

Gillian Bryck -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

TITANIC

2%

Jaye Barre -- Trilogy Repertory

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Phil Pallitto -- Gateway Playhouse

RENT

2%

Jared Milian -- Villagers Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

1%

Anthony Logan Cole -- Old Library Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Nick Montesano -- NENAproductions

MARY POPPINS

1%

Matty Price -- Phoenix Productions

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Joe Elefante -- The Barn Theatre

RENT

1%

Josh Reed -- Drama Geek Studios

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

11%

Dar Yanetta -- Roxbury Theatre

MISERY

8%

Angel Fajardo -- Dover Little Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

Gina Lupi -- Algonquin Arts Theatre

CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION

5%

Allyssa Hynes -- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

3%

Genevieve Estanislau -- Villagers Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

Joshua Reed -- Drama Geek Studios

PUFFS

3%

Victoria Mosier -- Main Street Theatre Company

RABBIT HOLE

3%

Dottie Fischer -- Bergen County Players

HAMLET

3%

C. Rashee Stevenson -- Art House Productions

MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD

2%

Brandon Gulya & Elle River -- October Ensemble

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

2%

Jada Davis -- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Giovanna DiSanto -- Ninety Nine Cent Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Brian Crowe -- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL

2%

Luke Ferrell -- Ferrell Studios

THE WOLVES

2%

Megan Lako -- interACT Theatre Productions

THE SHAPE OF THINGS

2%

Uchenna Agbu -- Ferrell Studios

RED SPEEDO

2%

Chris Hietikko -- Player's Guild of Leonia

THE TEMPEST

2%

Matt Masiello -- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

OF MICE AND MEN

2%

Mark Phelan -- The Barn Theatre

FREEZING ANTARCTICA

2%

Bill Sterritt -- studio;space

MY ITALY STORY

2%

Charlotte Cohn -- American Theater Group

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Michael Kidney -- CDC Theatre

AN AUDITION FOR MURDER

2%

Emily Christensen -- Main Street Theatre Company

FADE

2%

Dana Iannuzzi -- Vanguard Theater Company

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

2%

Moises Kaufman -- McCarter Theatre Center

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

6%

- Roxbury Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

4%

- Playhouse 22

GREASE

3%

- Plays in the park

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

- Roundtable Theatre Company

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- Bergen County Players

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

RENT

2%

- Villagers Theatre

RENT

2%

- Drama Geek Studios

NEWSIES

2%

- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

RENT

2%

- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison

CABARET

2%

- Ferrell Studios

HAIR

2%

- Vanguard Theater Company

AMELIE

2%

- Hoboken Children’s Theater

MARY POPPINS

2%

- Phoenix Productions

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

ONCE

2%

- StageWorks Theatre Group

TITANIC

2%

- Trilogy Repertory

THE WOLVES

2%

- interACT Theatre Productions

SWEENEY TODD

1%

- NENAproductions

PURLIE

1%

- American Theater Group

SHREK

1%

- pixie dust players

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

1%

- Algonquin Arts Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

1%

- Dover Little Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

- CDC Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

1%

- Kelsey Theater

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

6%

Alan Edwards -- George Street Playhouse

BEAUTIFUL

5%

Allan Seward -- Bergen County Players

EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL

5%

Adam Honore -- McCarter Theatre Center

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

3%

Bailey Dumlao -- Middletown Arts Center

AMELIE

3%

Anastasia Be.iakova -- Hoboken Children’s Theater

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL

3%

Ben Huebscher -- Ferrell Studios

CABARET

3%

Bob Seesselberg -- Ferrell Studios

FREAKY FRIDAY

3%

Alex Fritsch -- Spotlight Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Nicholas Marmo -- CDC Theatre

HAIR

3%

David Heguy -- Vanguard Theater Company

RENT

3%

Dan Schulze -- Villagers Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Joshua Reed -- Drama Geek Studios

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Alex Fritsch -- Spotlight Players

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Larry Pelham -- Dover Little Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Emily Lovell -- Phoenix Productions

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Emily Lovell -- Phoenix Productions

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL

2%

Yoshi Grasso -- Ferrell Studios

ALMOST, MAINE

2%

Kevin Gunther -- Main Street Theatre Company

GREASE

2%

Roman Klima -- Plays in the Park

THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS

2%

Alex Fritsch -- Spotlight Players

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Pete Avagliano -- Gateway Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

2%

Justin Christopher Odon -- Phoenix Productions

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Cheryl Wilbur -- The Barn Theatre

GREASE

2%

Danielle Niedosik -- Brundage Park Playhouse

WALDEN

2%

Zack Gage -- Premiere Stages at Kean University

GREASE

7%

Charles Santoro -- Plays in the park

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Allison Stella -- October Ensemble

RENT

4%

Angelina Francese -- Villagers Theatre

NEWSIES

4%

Charles Santoro -- Mayo Performing Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Bob Sammond -- The Premiere Theatre Company

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Allison Stella -- October Ensemble

CABARET

3%

Brian Colquist/ Julia Ravenna -- Ferrell Studios

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

Blaze Dalio -- Haddonfield Plays & Players

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Steve Bell -- Bergen County Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Ethan Smith -- Brundage Park Playhouse

PARADE

3%

Chris Vehmas -- Roundtable Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Chris Vehmas -- Roundtable Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

Brian Mulligan -- North Brunswick Drama Group

TITANIC

2%

John Birckhead -- Trilogy Repertory

GREASE

2%

Nicole Barrow-White -- Main Street Theatre Company

MARY POPPINS

2%

Jonathan Mehl -- Phoenix Productions

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Mark Baron -- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison

RENT

2%

Debbie Roland -- Gateway Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Sam Garcia -- Drama Geek Studios

HAIR

2%

Justin Fischer -- Vanguard Theater Company

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Jeff Brown -- NENAproductions

THE PROM

2%

Bob Sammond -- The Premiere Theatre Company

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Keira Marques -- Kean Theatre Council

CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON

2%

Christynn Cardino -- Old Library Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

Michael Gilch -- Phoenix Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

GREASE

3%

- Plays-in-the-Park

HAIR

3%

- Vanguard Theater Company

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

- Playhouse 22

CABARET

2%

- Ferrell Studios

RENT

2%

- Drama Geek Studios

AMELIE

2%

- Hoboken Children’s Theater

RENT

2%

- Villagers Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

- Phoenix Productions

SHREK

2%

- Pixie Dust Players

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- NENAproductions

NEWSIES

2%

- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

2%

- Bergen County Players

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

- Dover Little Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Roundtable Theatre Company

PURLIE

2%

- American Theater Group

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ

TITANIC

2%

- Trilogy Repertory

PARADE

2%

- Roundtable Theatre Company

GREASE

2%

- Main Street Theatre Company

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Bear Tavern Project

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Brundage Park Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Gateway Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

1%

- The Barn Theatre

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS

15%

- Ferrell Studios

A NIGHTMARE ON BROADWAY

10%

- Skyline Theatre Company

EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL

8%

- McCarter Theatre Center

WALDEN

8%

- Premiere Stages at Kean University

CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON

6%

- Old Library Theatre

I & YOU: THE MUSICAL

6%

- McCarter Theatre Center

MISS AMERICA IS PROBABLY A B*TCH

5%

- Ferrell Studios

STAGES OF MADNESS

5%

- CDC Theatre

MARY, MARY

5%

- Stone Church Players

MURDER, MAGIC, AND MEAD

4%

- October Ensemble

THE MALLARD

4%

- Premiere Stages at Kean University

IN THE NAME OF THE MOTHER

4%

- Ferrell Studios

PHILADELPHIA

4%

- Ferrell Studios

CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION

4%

- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

CORDIALLY INDISPOSED

3%

- Vanguard Theater Company

TAKE THE LEAD

3%

- Paper Mill Playhouse

A BREATH OF FRESH AIR

2%

- Ferrell Studios

SOMETHING BAD

2%

- Ferrell Studios

FREEZING ANTARCTICA

2%

- SPQR Stage Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Ella Rogers -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Molly Pugliese -- Gateway Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Kaitlyn Waterman -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

AMELIE

3%

Sophia Thomas -- Hoboken Children’s Theater

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Christina Freeman -- Phoenix Productions

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Hadar Baron -- Bergen County Players

PURLIE

2%

Aeja Barrows -- American Theater Group

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Ava Klugewicz -- MAC Players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Ash Velazquez -- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

GREASE

2%

Cecelia Mielnicki -- Plays in the Park

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Bob Marcus -- Music Mountain Theatre

DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL

2%

Adam Lucas -- Bergen Performing Arts Center

PARADE

2%

Ashley Michelle -- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

MARY POPPINS

1%

Maria Heitmann -- Phoenix Productions

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Megan Moyers -- Bridge Players Theatre Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

1%

Bailey Delahanty -- Dover Little Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

AJ Rosario -- Roundtable Theatre Company

ANNIE

1%

Zoe Rock -- Brundage Park Playhouse

TITANIC

1%

Carl Bird -- Trilogy Repertory

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Eden Mendez -- The Barn Theatre

RENT

1%

Alyssa Goldman -- Pioneer Production Company Inc

HAIR

1%

Amron Salgado -- Vanguard Theater Company

HAIR

1%

Zee Happonen -- Vanguard Theater Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Jared Milian -- Cranford Dramatic Club

MATILDA

1%

Mary Anestis -- Villagers Theatre

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

7%

Allegra Tumbleson -- Roxbury Theatre

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

Rick Brown -- Roxbury Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Addison Clark -- Haddonfield Plays & Players

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

Jenn Chase -- Drama Geek Studios

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

Corey Chichizola -- Cranford Dramatic Club

FREEZING ANTARCTICA

2%

Zoey Bentley -- studio;space

PUFFS

2%

Anthony Rosario, Jr. -- Main Street Theatre Company

OF MICE AND MEN

2%

Bradley Carrington -- The Barn Theatre

3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL

2%

Holly Stefanik -- Ferrell Studios

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

2%

Deja Adeniyi -- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Jennifer Shrestha -- Algonquin arts Theatre

TWO TRAINS RUNNING

2%

Arthur Gregory Pugh -- Middletown Arts Center

WALDEN

2%

Allison Altman -- Premiere Stages at Kean University

LOBBY HERO

2%

Gregory Mehlin -- The Barn Theatre

AMADEUS

2%

Jeff Bodnar -- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

1%

John Short -- Algonquin Arts Theatre

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

1%

Xander Furman -- East Lynne Theater Company

MARY, MARY

1%

Allie Cohen -- Stone Church Players

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER

1%

Victor Barretta -- Kelsey Theatre

RABBIT HOLE

1%

Lauren Muraski -- Bergen County Players

ANGELS IN AMERICA

1%

Molly reinhardt -- CDC Theatre

HAMLET

1%

Ashley Escoffery -- Art House Productions

THE TEMPEST

1%

Christopher Tully -- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

THE NORMAL HEART

1%

Jeff Parsons -- Player's Guild of Leonia

AN AUDITION FOR MURDER

1%

Cindy Warner -- Main Street Theatre Company

OF MICE AND MEN

8%

- The Barn Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

7%

- Algonquin Arts Theatre

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

5%

- Offbook Productions

A FEW GOOD MEN

4%

- Drama Geek Studios

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

4%

- Villagers Theatre

PUFFS

4%

- Main Street Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

- Bridge Players Theatre Company

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

- CDC Theatre

MISERY

3%

- Dover Little Theatre

RABBIT HOLE

3%

- Bergen County Players

MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD

3%

- October Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Haddonfield Plays & Players

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

- Ninety Nine Cent Players

HAMLET

3%

- Art House Productions

THE TEMPEST

2%

- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

AMADEUS

2%

- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts

THE WOLVES

2%

- interACT Theatre Productions

OUR TOWN

2%

- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center

TARTUFFE

2%

- Kean University

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

2%

- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

THE SHAPE OF THINGS

2%

- Ferrell Studios

FADE

2%

- Vanguard Theater Company

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER

2%

- Kelsey Theatre

MY ITALY STORY

1%

- American Theater Group

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

7%

Amethyst Fiorentino -- The Premiere Theatre Company

THE PROM

7%

Amethyst Fiorentino -- Premier Theater Company

GREASE

5%

Bree Guell -- Plays in the Park

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

4%

Ashley Cusack -- Phoenix Productions

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Dan Seitz, Lauren Zenreich -- Bergen County Players

CABARET

3%

Frankie Perez -- Ferrell Studios

GREASE

3%

Brittany Ahr -- Main Street Theatre Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Christopher Corveleyn -- CDC Theatre

ASSASSINS

3%

Vincent Gunn -- StageWorks Theatre Group

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Larry Pelham -- Dover Little Theatre

LEGACY OF LIGHT

3%

Andrew Boyce -- McCarter Theatre Center

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Pete Avagliano -- Gateway Playhouse

HAIR

2%

Rodrigo Escalante -- Vanguard Theater Company

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Dakota Reider -- October Ensemble

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Edgar Hidalgo, Rich Pizzuta -- CDC Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Eric Levin and Nick Montesano -- NENAproductions

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Stacia Belcuore -- Kean Theatre Council

TARZAN

2%

Shawn Simmons -- Kelsey Theatre

THE PROM

2%

Amethyst Fiorentino and Brenden Kortenhaus -- The Premiere Theatre Company

OF MICE AND MEN

2%

Keith Hoovler -- The Barn Theatre

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

2%

Anne Mundell -- George Street Playhouse

RED SPEEDO

2%

Chris Hietikko -- Player's Guild of Leonia

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Bobby Devarona -- Mystic Vision Players

CABARET

1%

Christine Mase/Kevin Gopon/Brad Noe -- Brundage Park Playhouse

PARADE

1%

Shawn McGovern -- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

ONCE

7%

Allison Andresini, Sam Franz -- StageWorks Theatre Group

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

7%

Alex Widom and Tom Hessman -- Phoenix Productions

BEAUTIFUL

6%

Chris Cichon -- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Arnold Teixeira -- NENAproductions

THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION

4%

Steve Kane -- Main Street Theatre Company

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Rob DeScherer, Tim Larsen and Carey Gselle -- Bergen County Players

CABARET

3%

Matthew Williams -- Ferrell Studios

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Nicholas von Hagel -- CDC Theatre

THE MALLARD

3%

Tyler Sautner -- Premiere Stages at Kean University

HAMLET

3%

C. Rashee Stevenson -- Art House Productions

MARY POPPINS

3%

Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety -- Phoenix Productions

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Julieta Quinteros Amat -- Dover Little Theatre

HAIR

3%

Joseph Fils-Aime -- Vanguard Theater Company

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Ellie Saucier -- Kean Theatre Council

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Jan Topoleski -- Algonquin Arts Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety -- Phoenix Productions

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Jada Davis -- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Dakota Reider -- October Ensemble

ALICE BY HEART

2%

Henry Leger -- Brook Arts Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Eric Collins -- Theater To Go

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

2%

Bobby McElver -- McCarter Theatre Center

PURLIE

2%

Travis Joseph Wright -- American Theater Group

PARADE

2%

Matt Shoppas -- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Russ Meyer -- The Barn Theatre

EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL

2%

John Shivers -- MCarter Theatre Center

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Gianna Minardi -- NENAproductions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Anthony Lisi -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

AMELIE

3%

NIrvaan Pal -- Hoboken Children’s Theater

SHREK

3%

Alex Maron -- Pixie Dust Players

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Toni Ann Gisondi -- Gateway Playhouse

HAIR

2%

Gigi Mechetti -- Vanguard Theater Company

PARADE

2%

A.J. Klein -- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Angelina Amara -- Artist Collective Troupe

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Alexandra Marcinak -- CDC Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Destiny Covert -- Dover Little Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Candice Belina -- Bergen County Players

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Allora Eisen -- Chatham Community Players

NEWSIES

1%

Francesca Oliveri -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

TITANIC

1%

Alex Ridder -- Trilogy Repertory

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Max DeVivo -- NENAproductions

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Kayla D'Angelo -- Drama Geek Studios

PURLIE

1%

Virginia Woodruff -- American Theater Group

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Alyssa Rivera -- CDC Theatre

GODSPELL

1%

Lauryn Boyle -- Ferrell Studios

CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON

1%

Beth Valenti -- Old Library Theatre

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

1%

Nick Meurer -- Drama Geek Studios

GODSPELL

1%

Amanda Davies -- Ferrell Studios

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

Alexandra Belle -- Spotlight Players

PIRATES OF PENZANCE

1%

Amanda Winter -- NENA Productions

MARY POPPINS

1%

Amanda Munice -- Phoenix Productions

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

10%

Debra Carozza -- Roxbury Theatre

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

5%

Allison Parlin -- Gateway Playhouse

PUFFS

5%

Aaron Juice Jackson -- Main Street Theatre Company

CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION

3%

Amanda Castro-Conroy -- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

HAMLET

3%

Elena Lozonschi -- Art House Productions

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

3%

Bill Barry -- OffBook Productions

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

Will Coles -- Drama Geek Studios

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

3%

Stephen Mennella -- Villagers Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Max Devivo -- Algonquin Arts Theatre

RABBIT HOLE

2%

Marisa Gore -- Bergen County Players

PUFFS

2%

Steve Fazz -- Main Street Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Allyssa Winkelspecht -- Bridge Players Theatre Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Andre Vieira -- Drama Geek Studios

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Lauren Friedman -- Algonquin Arts Theatre

THE WOLVES

2%

Amelia Bell -- interACT Theatre Productions

AMADEUS

2%

Brendan Keffner -- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Gregory Mehlin -- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Michael Donohue -- Roxbury Theatre

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON

2%

Makenzie Kuntz -- Kean University

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

1%

Deitra Oliver -- Bridge Players Theatre Company

BOEING BOEING

1%

Annie Locke -- StageWorks Theatre Group

PUFFS

1%

Colby Langweiler -- Main Street Theatre Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

1%

Emma Ohlig -- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

THE SHAPE OF THINGS

1%

Steven Franklin -- Ferrell Studios

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

1%

Janice Kildea -- Roxbury Theatre

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

13%

- Roxbury Arts Alliance

RENT

8%

- Gateway Playhouse

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

8%

- The Growing Stage

SHREK

7%

- Pixie Dust Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

- Surflight theatre

GREASE

7%

- Main Street Theater Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

- Vanguard Theater Company

FREAKY FRIDAY

6%

- Spotlight Players

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

6%

- Drama Geek Studios

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER

5%

- The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

5%

- Dover Little Theatre

MATILDA

5%

- Gateway Playhouse

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

5%

- Bergen County Players

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION

3%

- Summit Playhouse

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

- Lyceum studios

DESVELADO

1%

- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences

GRACE FOR PRESIDENT

1%

- Centenary Stage Company

MISS NELSON HAS A FEILD DAY

1%

- Centenary Stage Company

5%

Plays-in-the-Park Edison NJ

5%

Roundtable Theatre Company

4%

Paper Mill Playhouse

4%

Ferrell Studios

3%

Vanguard Theater Company

3%

Phoenix Productions

3%

Algonquin Arts Theatre

3%

Bergen County Players

3%

Howell PAL Theatre Company

3%

Gateway Playhouse

3%

studio playhouse

3%

Villagers Theatre

2%

Hoboken Children’s Theater

2%

StageWorks Theatre Group

2%

Drama Geek Studios

2%

Brundage Park Playhouse

2%

Main Street Theatre Company

2%

Dover Little Theatre

2%

Kelsey Theatre

2%

The Barn Theatre

2%

Spotlight Players

2%

Music Mountain Theatre

1%

The Ninety Nine Cent Players

1%

West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

1%

The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey

