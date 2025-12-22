Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; Plays-in-the-Park Edison NJ Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Betsy Wolfe
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN - HOLIDAY EDITION
- Holmdel Theatre Company
9%
April Coleen
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
8%
Adah Christian
- SHE BELTS BACK: A BROADWAY CABARAGE
- October Ensemble
8%
Samantha Pauly
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
7%
Emily DeMaio
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
6%
Nicole Spano
- FAMILY TIES
- Art House Productions
5%
Ethan Smith
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Cassandra Krajcik
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Ashley Loren
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
4%
Maggie Capone
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Holly Stefanik
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Yael Rasooly
- NO REGRETS: AN EVENING WITH EDITH PIAF
- East Lynne Theater Company
3%
Patrick Dwyer
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Nick Rubano
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
3%
Heather Cozine
- IN YOUR DREAMS CABARET
- Maplewood Strollers
3%
Peter Piccini
- WISH UPON A SONG
- Artist Collective Troupe
3%
James Horan
- MARVIN HAMLISCH, A SINGULAR SENSATION
- Chatham Community Players
3%
Frankie Perez
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Kevin Egan
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
2%
Carol Bufford
- DAMES OF THE SILVER SCREEN
- Cape May Stage
2%
Michael Palmer
- WISH UPON A SONG
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Kolter Yagual-Rolston
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
2%
Chiane Ekweonu
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Jennie Harney-Fleming
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
2%
Jalen Ford
- ZANNA DON’T - THE REBOOT
- Theater Q Asbury
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Grace
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
9%
Alex Marciniak
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
8%
Aimee Mitacchione
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ
5%
Dominique Alvarado
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Dawn Warga
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Chase Leyner
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Renee Green
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Howell PAL Theatre Company
2%
Melissa Mooney
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Amanda Malone
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Rylee Covert
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Matty Price
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Rebecca Murillo
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Bridget Hughes
- KINKY BOOTS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Karen Cleighton
- RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Bella Taylor
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
2%
Amanda Papa
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Maddie Miley
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Dana Van Pell
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Lexi Toriello
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Lex Goyden
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Donna Battaglia and Riley MacMoyle
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Lawrence Dandridge, Jasón Wells
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Christian M. MontLouis
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
1%
Renee Green
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
1%
Kristin Sarboukh
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abby Rhode
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
9%
Abhiroop Doddapaneni-Lingineni
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
7%
Alyson Cohn, Felicia Benson Kraft, Lynne Lupfer
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
6%
Abby Drexler
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
5%
Jim Parks
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
3%
James Grausam
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Kayla D'Angelo
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Valerie Myers
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Zach Mazouat
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
3%
Frankie Alicandri
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Carla Gelpke
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Terrell Jordan Jenkins
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Giovanna DiSanto and Samantha Clark
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Chelsea Carlson
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Kathy Delre Ferrigno
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Becky Maegerle
- PIPPIN
- Fool Moon Theatre
2%
Julie Jackson/Karen Sutherland
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Carla Gelpke/Kim Potempa Niedosik
- CABARET
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Joanne Penrose & Gabe Bagdazian
- KINKY BOOTS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Autumn Hyun, Paris Bates
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Lizzy Stefanic
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
2%
Ariana Michel-Hamblin
- FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Kitty Cleary
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Ann Lowe
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Summit Playhouse
2%Best Dance Production CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
15%GREASE
- Plays in the park
14%ANYTHING GOES
- Trilogy Repertory
9%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
9%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
9%HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
7%THE PROM
- Premier Theatre
7%LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
6%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spotlight Players
6%SPRING AWAKENING
- StageWorks Theatre Group
6%PIPPIN
- Fool Moon Theatre
4%DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The MAC Players
3%THE GOLDEN GAMES
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
3%THE MOVING ARCHITECTS
- Crane House & Historic YWCA
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
AJ Russell
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
5%
Alexander R. Diaz
- DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
- Bergen Performing Arts Center
5%
Alyson Cohn
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
4%
Brittany Ahr and Cindy Warner
- GREASE
- Main Street Theater Company
3%
Gillian Bryck
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Janeece Freeman-Clark
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Chase Leyner
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%
Andrew Ferrie
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
2%
Anna Gelpke
- GREASE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Luke Ferrell
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%
John Menter
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
2%
Felicia Artrip
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Erin Miller
- PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Jack McManus
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Sharon Coyle
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Erin Miller
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Gillian Bryck
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Jaye Barre
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Phil Pallitto
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Jared Milian
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%
Anthony Logan Cole
- ROCK OF AGES
- Old Library Theatre
1%
Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%
Matty Price
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
1%
Joe Elefante
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%
Josh Reed
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Dar Yanetta
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
11%
Angel Fajardo
- MISERY
- Dover Little Theatre
8%
Gina Lupi
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
5%
Allyssa Hynes
- CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
5%
Genevieve Estanislau
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Joshua Reed
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Victoria Mosier
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Dottie Fischer
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
3%
C. Rashee Stevenson
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Brandon Gulya & Elle River
- MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
2%
Jada Davis
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Giovanna DiSanto
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Brian Crowe
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
2%
Luke Ferrell
- 3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Megan Lako
- THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%
Uchenna Agbu
- THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Chris Hietikko
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
2%
Matt Masiello
- THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
2%
Mark Phelan
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Bill Sterritt
- FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- studio;space
2%
Charlotte Cohn
- MY ITALY STORY
- American Theater Group
2%
Michael Kidney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
2%
Emily Christensen
- AN AUDITION FOR MURDER
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Dana Iannuzzi
- FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Moises Kaufman
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
- McCarter Theatre Center
2%Best Ensemble DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
6%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Playhouse 22
4%GREASE
- Plays in the park
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
3%BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%RENT
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
2%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%ONCE
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%PURLIE
- American Theater Group
1%SHREK
- pixie dust players
1%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
1%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
1%OKLAHOMA!
- Kelsey Theater
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alan Edwards
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
6%
Allan Seward
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
5%
Adam Honore
- EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
5%
Bailey Dumlao
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Middletown Arts Center
3%
Anastasia Be.iakova
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Ben Huebscher
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Bob Seesselberg
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Alex Fritsch
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
3%
Nicholas Marmo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
3%
David Heguy
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Dan Schulze
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Joshua Reed
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Alex Fritsch
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spotlight Players
2%
Larry Pelham
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Emily Lovell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Emily Lovell
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Yoshi Grasso
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Kevin Gunther
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Roman Klima
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
2%
Alex Fritsch
- THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS
- Spotlight Players
2%
Pete Avagliano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Justin Christopher Odon
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Cheryl Wilbur
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Danielle Niedosik
- GREASE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Zack Gage
- WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Santoro
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
7%
Allison Stella
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
6%
Angelina Francese
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
4%
Charles Santoro
- NEWSIES
- Mayo Performing Arts Center
4%
Bob Sammond
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
3%
Allison Stella
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- October Ensemble
3%
Brian Colquist/ Julia Ravenna
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Blaze Dalio
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
3%
Steve Bell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Ethan Smith
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Chris Vehmas
- PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
3%
Chris Vehmas
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
3%
Brian Mulligan
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- North Brunswick Drama Group
2%
John Birckhead
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Nicole Barrow-White
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Jonathan Mehl
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Mark Baron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
2%
Debbie Roland
- RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Sam Garcia
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Justin Fischer
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Jeff Brown
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Bob Sammond
- THE PROM
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Keira Marques
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
2%
Christynn Cardino
- CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON
- Old Library Theatre
2%
Michael Gilch
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Phoenix Productions
1%Best Musical THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%GREASE
- Plays-in-the-Park
3%HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Playhouse 22
3%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
2%SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
- Bergen County Players
2%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ
2%TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Bear Tavern Project
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS
- Ferrell Studios
15%A NIGHTMARE ON BROADWAY
- Skyline Theatre Company
10%EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
8%WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
8%CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON
- Old Library Theatre
6%I & YOU: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
6%MISS AMERICA IS PROBABLY A B*TCH
- Ferrell Studios
5%STAGES OF MADNESS
- CDC Theatre
5%MARY, MARY
- Stone Church Players
5%MURDER, MAGIC, AND MEAD
- October Ensemble
4%THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
4%IN THE NAME OF THE MOTHER
- Ferrell Studios
4%PHILADELPHIA
- Ferrell Studios
4%CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
4%CORDIALLY INDISPOSED
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%TAKE THE LEAD
- Paper Mill Playhouse
3%A BREATH OF FRESH AIR
- Ferrell Studios
2%SOMETHING BAD
- Ferrell Studios
2%FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- SPQR Stage Company
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Ella Rogers
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
Molly Pugliese
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
3%
Kaitlyn Waterman
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
Sophia Thomas
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Christina Freeman
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Hadar Baron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%
Aeja Barrows
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%
Ava Klugewicz
- HAIRSPRAY
- MAC Players
2%
Ash Velazquez
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Cecelia Mielnicki
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
2%
Bob Marcus
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
2%
Adam Lucas
- DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
- Bergen Performing Arts Center
2%
Ashley Michelle
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Maria Heitmann
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
1%
Megan Moyers
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
1%
Bailey Delahanty
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
1%
AJ Rosario
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
1%
Zoe Rock
- ANNIE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%
Carl Bird
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Eden Mendez
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%
Alyssa Goldman
- RENT
- Pioneer Production Company Inc
1%
Amron Salgado
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Zee Happonen
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Jared Milian
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Cranford Dramatic Club
1%
Mary Anestis
- MATILDA
- Villagers Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Allegra Tumbleson
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
7%
Rick Brown
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
5%
Addison Clark
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
5%
Jenn Chase
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Corey Chichizola
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Cranford Dramatic Club
3%
Zoey Bentley
- FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- studio;space
2%
Anthony Rosario, Jr.
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Bradley Carrington
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Holly Stefanik
- 3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Deja Adeniyi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Jennifer Shrestha
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin arts Theatre
2%
Arthur Gregory Pugh
- TWO TRAINS RUNNING
- Middletown Arts Center
2%
Allison Altman
- WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
2%
Gregory Mehlin
- LOBBY HERO
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Jeff Bodnar
- AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%
John Short
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
1%
Xander Furman
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- East Lynne Theater Company
1%
Allie Cohen
- MARY, MARY
- Stone Church Players
1%
Victor Barretta
- GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Kelsey Theatre
1%
Lauren Muraski
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
1%
Molly reinhardt
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
1%
Ashley Escoffery
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
1%
Christopher Tully
- THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
1%
Jeff Parsons
- THE NORMAL HEART
- Player's Guild of Leonia
1%
Cindy Warner
- AN AUDITION FOR MURDER
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%Best Play OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
8%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
7%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Offbook Productions
5%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
4%THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
4%PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
4%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
4%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
3%MISERY
- Dover Little Theatre
3%RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
3%MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
3%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
3%HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
2%AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%OUR TOWN
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%TARTUFFE
- Kean University
2%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
2%THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
2%FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Kelsey Theatre
2%MY ITALY STORY
- American Theater Group
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amethyst Fiorentino
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
7%
Amethyst Fiorentino
- THE PROM
- Premier Theater Company
7%
Bree Guell
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
5%
Ashley Cusack
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
4%
Dan Seitz, Lauren Zenreich
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
4%
Frankie Perez
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Brittany Ahr
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Christopher Corveleyn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
3%
Vincent Gunn
- ASSASSINS
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Larry Pelham
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
3%
Andrew Boyce
- LEGACY OF LIGHT
- McCarter Theatre Center
3%
Pete Avagliano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Rodrigo Escalante
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Dakota Reider
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Edgar Hidalgo, Rich Pizzuta
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
2%
Eric Levin and Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Stacia Belcuore
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
2%
Shawn Simmons
- TARZAN
- Kelsey Theatre
2%
Amethyst Fiorentino and Brenden Kortenhaus
- THE PROM
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Keith Hoovler
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Anne Mundell
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
2%
Chris Hietikko
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
2%
Bobby Devarona
- INTO THE WOODS
- Mystic Vision Players
1%
Christine Mase/Kevin Gopon/Brad Noe
- CABARET
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%
Shawn McGovern
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Allison Andresini, Sam Franz
- ONCE
- StageWorks Theatre Group
7%
Alex Widom and Tom Hessman
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
7%
Chris Cichon
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
6%
Arnold Teixeira
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
6%
Steve Kane
- THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- Main Street Theatre Company
4%
Rob DeScherer, Tim Larsen and Carey Gselle
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
4%
Matthew Williams
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Nicholas von Hagel
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
3%
Tyler Sautner
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
3%
C. Rashee Stevenson
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Julieta Quinteros Amat
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
3%
Joseph Fils-Aime
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Ellie Saucier
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
3%
Jan Topoleski
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Jada Davis
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Dakota Reider
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Henry Leger
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Eric Collins
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Theater To Go
2%
Bobby McElver
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
- McCarter Theatre Center
2%
Travis Joseph Wright
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%
Matt Shoppas
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Russ Meyer
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
John Shivers
- EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- MCarter Theatre Center
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gianna Minardi
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
4%
Anthony Lisi
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
NIrvaan Pal
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Alex Maron
- SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
3%
Toni Ann Gisondi
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Gigi Mechetti
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
A.J. Klein
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Angelina Amara
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Alexandra Marcinak
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Destiny Covert
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Candice Belina
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%
Allora Eisen
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Chatham Community Players
1%
Francesca Oliveri
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
1%
Alex Ridder
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Max DeVivo
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%
Kayla D'Angelo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Virginia Woodruff
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
1%
Alyssa Rivera
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
1%
Lauryn Boyle
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
1%
Beth Valenti
- CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON
- Old Library Theatre
1%
Nick Meurer
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Amanda Davies
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
1%
Alexandra Belle
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
1%
Amanda Winter
- PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- NENA Productions
1%
Amanda Munice
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Debra Carozza
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
10%
Allison Parlin
- THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER
- Gateway Playhouse
5%
Aaron Juice Jackson
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
5%
Amanda Castro-Conroy
- CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
3%
Elena Lozonschi
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Bill Barry
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- OffBook Productions
3%
Will Coles
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Stephen Mennella
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Max Devivo
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%
Marisa Gore
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
2%
Steve Fazz
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Allyssa Winkelspecht
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%
Andre Vieira
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Lauren Friedman
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%
Amelia Bell
- THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%
Brendan Keffner
- AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%
Gregory Mehlin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Michael Donohue
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
2%
Makenzie Kuntz
- THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
- Kean University
2%
Deitra Oliver
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
1%
Annie Locke
- BOEING BOEING
- StageWorks Theatre Group
1%
Colby Langweiler
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%
Emma Ohlig
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
1%
Steven Franklin
- THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
1%
Janice Kildea
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
- Roxbury Arts Alliance
13%RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
8%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- The Growing Stage
8%SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Surflight theatre
7%GREASE
- Main Street Theater Company
7%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
6%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Drama Geek Studios
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences
6%RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER
- The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey
5%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
5%MATILDA
- Gateway Playhouse
5%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Bergen County Players
5%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION
- Summit Playhouse
3%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lyceum studios
3%DESVELADO
- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences
1%GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
- Centenary Stage Company
1%MISS NELSON HAS A FEILD DAY
- Centenary Stage Company
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Plays-in-the-Park Edison NJ
5%
Roundtable Theatre Company
5%
Paper Mill Playhouse
4%
Ferrell Studios
4%
Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Phoenix Productions
3%
Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Bergen County Players
3%
Howell PAL Theatre Company
3%
Gateway Playhouse
3%
studio playhouse
3%
Villagers Theatre
3%
Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%
StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Drama Geek Studios
2%
Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Dover Little Theatre
2%
Kelsey Theatre
2%
The Barn Theatre
2%
Spotlight Players
2%
Music Mountain Theatre
2%
The Ninety Nine Cent Players
1%
West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
1%
The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey
1%