Photo: THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Meets Senator Corey Booker While Performing at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

The Hip Hop Nutcracker travels to Bethesda, MD this week.

Dec. 19, 2022  

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark this past weekend while celebrating the show's 10th season. On Saturday, December 17th, the creative team, cast and crew along with hip hop pioneer and MC, Kurtis Blow, met United States senator from New Jersey Corey Booker.

The touring production features hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow, the first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979. Blow is considered one of hip hop's founding fathers and will perform as the MC of The Hip Hop Nutcracker. The tour includes a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric violinist who turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head.

Created in 2013 by director/choreographer Jennifer Weber (Oliver nominated and Emmy winner) and writer Mike Fitelson, The Hip Hop Nutcracker pays homage to the original (George) Balanchine ballet, retold through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip-hop culture. The production has evolved into a masterpiece due to the creators' never-ending commitment to enhancing the production, and dancers who continue to raise the bar each year. To date, The Hip Hop Nutcracker has been performed more than 200 times in 70 cities.

Photo Credit: Norman DeShong

Centenary Stage Company Now Accepting Registration For Spring 2023 Audition Workshop Photo
Centenary Stage Company Now Accepting Registration For Spring 2023 Audition Workshop
Centenary Stage Company is offering an Audition Workshop from 4:00 - 5:40 pm on Fridays from January 13 through April 28 to be taught by Carl Wallnau for the 2023 Spring Semester.  
CHRIS PINNELLA: CHRISTMAS IN RED BANK is Coming to The Vogel This Weekend Photo
CHRIS PINNELLA: CHRISTMAS IN RED BANK is Coming to The Vogel This Weekend
This Sunday December 18th, join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his 15-Piece Orchestra as they play through all your favorite Holiday Hits and Christmas Classics!
Rahway High School Presents Irving Berlins WHITE CHRISTMAS This Weekend Photo
Rahway High School Presents Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS This Weekend
Rahway High School will present its winter musical production, Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Based on the classic movie musical starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, it features timeless Berlin songs like 'Happy Holiday,' 'Blue Skies,' and of course the title song.
AND THATS WHY WE DRINK: ON THE ROCKS TOUR Comes To NJPAC, April 29, 2023 Photo
AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK: ON THE ROCKS TOUR Comes To NJPAC, April 29, 2023
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an exciting evening with a unique show, AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK: ON THE ROCKS TOUR hosted by New York Times bestselling authors Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 8 PM.

