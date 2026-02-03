Tony-Winner Christopher Fitzgerald Stars in THE GOOD THIEF Beginning This Week at Two River Theater

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two River Theater will begin performances this week of THE GOOD THIEF, a limited engagement starring three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald in the title role. The production will run February 4 through February 15, 2026, for two weeks only in the Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library.

Written by Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson, The Good Thief follows a small-time Irish gangster on the run after a crime gone wrong. Framed as a confessional monologue, the play blends suspense, dark humor, and lyrical storytelling as a seemingly simple job spirals into chaos across the Irish countryside.

The production is directed by Two River Theater Artistic Director Justin Waldman, marking his directorial debut at the company. The intimate staging features just 35 seats per performance, placing audiences only feet away from the performer.

“Opportunities like this are exceedingly rare,” Waldman said. “A renowned performer, a tour-de-force role, a singular, unfiltered setting—this is theater bliss. To see Christopher Fitzgerald spin a tale of botched crime traversing the rainy Irish countryside, mere feet away from the audience, is an experience audiences won’t forget.”

Fitzgerald last appeared at Two River Theater in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum in 2015. His Broadway credits include Wicked, Waitress, Spamalot, Young Frankenstein, Company, and Chicago. He earned a Tony Award nomination and won Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance in Waitress, and has received additional Tony nominations for Young Frankenstein and Finian’s Rainbow.

Ticketing Information

The Good Thief runs February 4 through February 15, 2026, at Two River Theater’s Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library in Red Bank, New Jersey. Regular ticket prices start at $50. Tickets and additional information are available through Two River Theater.