NJPAC to Offer Free Jazz Concert Series in Newark, Spring 2026

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a series of free jazz concerts in Newark from February to May 2026. These events, co-presented with local institutions like Bethany Baptist Church and Rutgers University, aim to enrich the community through live jazz performances featuring acclaimed musicians such as Joe Locke and James Carter.

Saturday, 2.07 at 6:00 p.m. Baptist Church Jazz Vespers | Joe Locke Trio

Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, the free monthly Bethany Vesper Concert Series continues combining jazz music and worship. February welcomes the Joe Locke Trio. It's always "good vibes" when jazz vibraphonist Joe Locke takes the stage. He plays with personality, emotion and incredible skill, practically dancing with his instrument. This unique combo features force-of-nature Allyn Johnson on the organ and master drummer Tim Horner.

Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 275 W. Market Street, Newark, NJ.



Thursday 2.19 at 7:30 p.m. Jazz Jams at Clement's Place

Co-presented by NJPAC's Jazz Advisory Committee and Rutgers RU_N's Institute for Jazz Studies, Jazz Jams at Clement's Place is a monthly Jazz Jams Session concert series featuring top-flight New Jersey musicians directed by pianist and bandleader, James Austin, Jr. T. Audience members immerse themselves in the relaxing sounds of jazz music that stimulate the player's and listeners' minds. All novice and seasoned jazz musicians and singers are welcomed to jam and improv with the professional band throughout the night. Co-producers: Wayne Winborne, Executive Director, IFJS and Eyesha Marable, AVP, Comm Engagement, NJPAC.



Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Clement's Place, 15 Washington Street, Newark, NJ.



Saturday 3.07 at 6:00 p.m. Baptist Church Jazz Vespers | James Carter Quartet

Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, the free monthly Bethany Vesper Concert Series continues combining jazz music and worship. March welcomes saxophonist James Carter and his formidable quartet: pianist Sharp Radway, bassist Hilliard Greene and drummer Kahlil Kwame Bell. The New York Times lauds Carter as "one of the most charismatic and powerful soloists in jazz" with "access to every riff ever recorded."



Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 275 W. Market Street, Newark, NJ.



Thursday 3.26 at 7:30 p.m. Jazz Jams at Clement's Place

Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Clement's Place, 15 Washington Street, Newark, NJ.



Saturday 4.04 at 6:00 p.m. Baptist Church Jazz Vespers | Winard Harper & Jeli Posse

Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, the free monthly Bethany Vesper Concert Series continues combining jazz music and worship. April aka Jazz Appreciation Month welcomes drum wizard Winard Harper with his juicy jazz combo, Jeli Posse. Their big sound swings from sophisticated to soulful to hard bop to blues. Featuring Ted Chubb on trumpet, Jalin Shiver on sax, Anthony Perez on bass, Brandon McCune on piano, and Ahadu Chase on percussion.



Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 275 W. Market Street, Newark, NJ.



Thursday 4.16 at 7:30 p.m. Jazz Jams at Clement's Place

Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Clement's Place, 15 Washington Street, Newark, NJ.



Sunday 4.26 International Jazz Day Celebration

NJPAC celebrates International Jazz Day, April 30, 2025, with a free musical celebration featuring 100+ young local musicians performing together. Co-produced by NJPAC's TD Jazz for Teens and JAZZ HOUSE KIDS, this one-night only concert unites some of the brightest youth ensembles of New Jersey and New York: NJPAC's TD Jazz for Teens' Moody Jazz Orchestra and The George Wein Scholars Ensemble, JAZZ HOUSE KIDS, and local schools' bands TBA. International Jazz Day in Newark highlights the power of jazz as a force for freedom and creativity, promotes intercultural dialogue through respect and understanding, and unites people from all corners of the region.



Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at NJPAC's Victoria Theater.



Saturday 5.02 at 6:00 p.m. Bethany Baptist Church Jazz Vespers | Orrin Evans Trio

Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, the free monthly Bethany Vesper Concert Series continues combining jazz music and worship. On May 2nd, three-time GRAMMY-nominated jazz pianist Orrin Evans (Walk a Mile in My Shoe) will lead his elite trio (with bass and drums) embodying everything we love about good jazz: joyful spontaneity, fierce musical intelligence and a crackling interplay between the performers. They swing with blues-infused hardcore jazz, spiritual jazz, avant-garde traditions and more.



Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 275 W. Market Street, Newark, NJ.



Thursday 5.28 at 7:30 p.m. Jazz Jams at Clement's Place

Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Clement's Place, 15 Washington Street, Newark, NJ.



Thursday 6.18 at 7:30 p.m. Jazz Jams at Clement's Place

Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Clement's Place,15 Washington Street, Newark, NJ.