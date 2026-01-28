Interview: Natalia Isabel Lugo in CINDERELLA: A SALSA FAIRY TALE at The Growing Stage

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale will be performed at The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey in Netcong from February 6th to February 15th. The show is a clever one that is great for youngsters grades 2 to 6 and their families.

The show asks the question, What will happen to Cinderella at the ball … game? That’s the surprising climactic question in this contemporary Latin-American Cinderella musical, which delightfully turns the classic fairy tale on its head, telling the story from Cinderella and the “stepsister’s” perspective.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Natalia Isabel Lugo who plays Cinderella in the production about her career and the upcoming show at The Growing Stage

Natalia is thrilled to be joining The Growing Stage for this latin spin on the classic princess fairytale of Cinderella. She earned her BFA in Drama from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, class of ’25. Notable stage credits from Tisch’s New Studio on Broadway include: Sense & Sensibility (Fanny Dashwood/Gossip/Marianne U.S.), Twelfth Night (Antonio), R&H’s Cinderella (Stepmother). Off-Broadway: Inaugural Solstice Sessions cabaret at The Triad Theater. Off-Off Broadway: Breakfast of Champions at The People’s Improv Theatre, Jersey Ain’t That Bad: Songs from the Garden State cabaret at 54 Below.

What was the very first show you ever appeared in?

The first production I was ever a part of was Miracle On 34th Street The Musical at a local community theatre. I was maybe 6 years old, I was a member of the ensemble… I specifically remember playing a dancing reindeer.

We'd love to know about your time at Tisch and how it influenced your career.

NYU Tisch was really great to me. I concentrated in musical theatre for 4 years at the New Studio on Broadway. I also spent some time at Stonestreet Studios studying screen acting, as well as at NYU’s Florence campus training in Commedia dell’Arte. NSB’s structured curriculum is demanding, and they maintain high expectations of their actors.

What made Tisch the right choice for me was the freedom to evolve as an artist, pivoting again and again between various theatrical focuses. They really have the tools to equip you for any number of career paths in the performing arts. Because of this, I could train with the intention to be more than just one thing. Before NYU, I wouldn’t have been nearly as confident in the claim that I am a multihyphenate artist.

What piece of advice do you have for people who wish to work in entertainment?

There is space for everyone in this industry, no matter how often it may seem otherwise. If you’re going after something so unyielding, try another angle. Everyone has a voice and a story to tell, so it’s a matter of resilience in finding your platform, audience, and collaborators.

It’s advice I received and will never forget. The thing that makes it true is that we keep believing it as a community. The arts industry becomes infinitely more interesting when the consistent embrace of new vision is upheld.

Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale is a clever spin on the classic story. Why do you think it will appeal to a broad audience?

It’s magical when you recognize parts of yourself in the classic stories of fairytale princesses. With Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale, the ideals that make up what we come to see as princess-like are responsibility, sportsmanship, and honored individuality. A message of inclusivity and empathy towards cultural differences is extremely relevant right now and is a conversation to be having amongst audiences of all ages. To say the very least, it’s a celebratory moment when you get to see Latin artists having fun on stage.

Why do you think children's and family theatre is so important?

Children’s theatre not only has this tremendous opportunity to instill foundational teachings in a fun way, but it also keeps the spirit of the arts alive. I discovered very young that being an actor was my dream by watching other people. I saw that theatre could make you feel, make you listen, make you look inward. An early exposure to the arts is one of the greatest luxuries and tools for transformation.

How do you like working at The Growing Stage?

Everyone I’ve met at The Growing Stage is so down to earth and committed to making something that the kids will enjoy. While this is my first time working here, many members of the team have been artistic collaborators for years. It became clear to me very early on that this place functions with the warmth and consideration of a family.

Can you tell us a little about the team for Cinderella?

We have a petite and mighty cast of 4, including myself. Diana Maldonado is playing Rosa, Tyler Brian is playing Padrino, and Jay Michael Pumarada is playing Joey. Immediately, we all played really well together, and it’s been a super smooth process because of that chemistry. Danny Campos has been a director with a strong vision. He steers the ship well. Melinda O’Neill is our musical director, and she’s incredibly gracious and kind in her leadership approach. Cari Sanchez choreographed all of our dance numbers with a collaborative and lighthearted attitude, leaving room for fun in the work. And of course, our stage manager Miranda Sage Rhode is on top of everything and two steps ahead always.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW NJ readers to know! You can find my website at https://nataliaisabellugo.my.canva.site/

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey is located at 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857. Tickets to the Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale and all the productions in the upcoming season are available by visiting HERE or call the Box Office at (973) 347-4946.

Photo Credit: Julianna McGuirl



