New Edition, Boyz II Men, And Toni Braxton Will Bring THE NEW EDITION WAY TOUR To Newark In February

The Black Promoters Collective will present THE NEW EDITION WAY TOUR at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. The tour stop will feature performances by New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton.

The concert will bring together three acts whose work has spanned multiple decades of R&B and pop music. New Edition emerged in the 1980s as a foundational group in contemporary R&B, while Boyz II Men became known for their vocal harmonies and chart-topping ballads in the 1990s. Braxton’s solo career has included numerous Grammy-winning recordings and long-running influence across R&B and adult contemporary music.

The Newark engagement will be staged with a 360-degree audience configuration, placing the performance area at the center of the venue. Tickets for the event are currently available through Ticketmaster.

Prudential Center, located at 25 Lafayette Street in downtown Newark, opened in 2007 and serves as a major sports and entertainment venue. In addition to hosting concerts and special events, the arena is home to the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University men’s basketball, and the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s New York Sirens.

Additional tour dates and cities for THE NEW EDITION WAY TOUR will be announced separately.