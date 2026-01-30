José James and Special Guest Lizz Wrigh Will Perform A 50th Anniversary Tribute to Marvin Gaye’s 'I Want You'

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

McCarter Theatre Center will present acclaimed jazz singer José James in a special 50th anniversary tribute to Marvin Gaye’s iconic album I Want You on Saturday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. This is one of only two exclusive performances nationwide.

James will be joined by Grammy‑nominated song stylist Lizz Wright and a world‑class band featuring guitarist Marcus Machado, bassist David Ginyard, and drummer Jharis Yokley. Together, they will bring fresh life to the lush arrangements and sensual grooves that made I Want You one of the most influential R&B albums of all time.

“José James and Lizz Wright bring a truly unique perspective to Marvin Gaye’s classic album, and we are thrilled to be among only two presenters nationwide for this extraordinary tribute. McCarter, along with Chicago Symphony Center, is delighted to welcome these artists and share this unforgettable music with our audiences,” said Paula Abreu, Director of Presented Programming, William Lockwood Jr. Chair.

Released in 1976, Gaye’s thirteenth studio album, I Want You, sold millions of copies and influenced generations of artists through its distinctive blend of jazz, funk, R&B, soul, and disco.