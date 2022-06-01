Pay-What-You-Choose Theatrical Summer Camps Announced At Luna Stage

For the third year in a row, Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage has announced that all its summer camps will be Pay-What-You-Choose to ensure that all young people have access to fun, creativity, and high-caliber arts education.

Spaces in Luna's one-week theatre camps currently remain for students entering Grades 2-5 throughout the month of July. Sessions begin July 5 and run through July 29.

Each week, campers will explore improvisation, acting, collaborative storytelling, playwriting, and theatre games, culminating in the creation of an original play to perform for family and friends. Luna camps are taught by professional theatre artists.

Campers are welcome to return for multiple weeks, as each experience is different. Luna's Pay-What-You-Choose summer camps are supported in part by a grant from the Orange Orphan Society.

To ensure participant safety, proof of vaccination is required. Our facility is equipped with MERV 11 filters and MERV 18 air purifiers. Additional policies will be updated in response to community guidelines.

Registration and more information is available at www.lunastage.org/kidscamp.