Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera At Florham To Present OPERA TALK With Lou Barrella - Celebrating St. Joseph's Day In Opera, Film, Photo & Song

Opera Talk will be presented at The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Join Opera at Florham this spring for Opera Talk, a series of free presentations on Opera with music educator Lou Barrella at the Hartman Lounge, The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University, 285 Madison Ave. Madison, NJ 07940.

Our March 19 presentation, Celebrating St. Joseph's Day in Opera, Film, Photo & Song, is on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Join us as we celebrate "La Festa di San Giuseppe" in Sicily in sacred and secular ways with elaborate St. Joseph's tables and food, music, and pictures and video that capture the endearing spirit of the people.

Sample zeppoles, a dessert known among Italians for the feast of St. Joseph, while you listen to Pietro Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana" sung by Sicilian Tenors, Giuseppe Di Stefano, Roberto Alagna and Marcello Giordani.

The event is free, but please register at www.operaatflorham.org/opera-talk

Also part of our series is Celebrating the Humanity of Royalty in Opera on April 29 at 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. For more information visit our website at operaatflorham.org.




Roxey Ballet to Present CINDERELLA & More This Spring Photo
Roxey Ballet to Present CINDERELLA & More This Spring
Spring is (almost) in the air and Roxey Ballet is ready with a fresh lineup of performances that offers something for everyone.
Review: LADYKILLERS at Centenary Stage Company through 3/5 is a Hilarious Crowd Pleaser Photo
Review: LADYKILLERS at Centenary Stage Company through 3/5 is a Hilarious Crowd Pleaser
Ladykillers, now being performed at Centenary Stage Company, is an intriguing, exciting madcap comedy that entertains from the first minute the actors step on stage to the last scene. 
State Theatre New Jersey Presents CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Next Month Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Next Month
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Champions of Magic on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm. The Champions of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that must be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage, and a finale beyond explanation. 
NENAproductions Theater Project Stages Euripides MEDEA With An All Male Cast Photo
NENAproductions Theater Project Stages Euripides MEDEA With An All Male Cast
Jersey Shore based NENAproductions Theater Project announces an all-male identifying cast for its spring production of Euripides' Greek tragedy, MEDEA. Directly in line with NENA's mission, NENAproductions Theater Project strives to produce classic and seldom seen theatrical pieces that provoke meaningful discussions about the human condition.

More Hot Stories For You


State Theatre New Jersey Presents CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Next MonthState Theatre New Jersey Presents CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Next Month
February 21, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Champions of Magic on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm. The Champions of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that must be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage, and a finale beyond explanation. 
NENAproductions Theater Project Stages Euripides MEDEA With An All Male CastNENAproductions Theater Project Stages Euripides MEDEA With An All Male Cast
February 20, 2023

Jersey Shore based NENAproductions Theater Project announces an all-male identifying cast for its spring production of Euripides' Greek tragedy, MEDEA. Directly in line with NENA's mission, NENAproductions Theater Project strives to produce classic and seldom seen theatrical pieces that provoke meaningful discussions about the human condition.
NiCori Studios & Productions To Present Next MUSIC AT THE MANSION March 26NiCori Studios & Productions To Present Next MUSIC AT THE MANSION March 26
February 20, 2023

NiCori Studios & Productions has announced the next installment of the long running Bloomfield series 'Music at the Mansion' at the historic Thorne Mansion home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, March 26 at 3pm. 
Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts CenterPhotos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
February 20, 2023

First look photos! The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, celebrates Black History Month with the World Premiere production of The Chef. Written by Larry Americ Allen and directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., the spirited, romantic novel play will run one final weekend: February 24–26.
ONLY HUMAN: STORIES OF CONNECTION to be Presented at Vivid Stage This MonthONLY HUMAN: STORIES OF CONNECTION to be Presented at Vivid Stage This Month
February 20, 2023

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center, will present Only Human: Stories of Connection from February 23 through March 5.
share