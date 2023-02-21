Opera At Florham To Present OPERA TALK With Lou Barrella - Celebrating St. Joseph's Day In Opera, Film, Photo & Song

Join Opera at Florham this spring for Opera Talk, a series of free presentations on Opera with music educator Lou Barrella at the Hartman Lounge, The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University, 285 Madison Ave. Madison, NJ 07940.

Our March 19 presentation, Celebrating St. Joseph's Day in Opera, Film, Photo & Song, is on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Join us as we celebrate "La Festa di San Giuseppe" in Sicily in sacred and secular ways with elaborate St. Joseph's tables and food, music, and pictures and video that capture the endearing spirit of the people.

Sample zeppoles, a dessert known among Italians for the feast of St. Joseph, while you listen to Pietro Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana" sung by Sicilian Tenors, Giuseppe Di Stefano, Roberto Alagna and Marcello Giordani.

The event is free, but please register at www.operaatflorham.org/opera-talk

Also part of our series is Celebrating the Humanity of Royalty in Opera on April 29 at 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. For more information visit our website at operaatflorham.org.