NJPAC to Host HOCUS POCUS: A LIVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION AND Q&A WITH ACTRESS KATHY NAJIMY

This virtual conversation takes place on Saturday, October 24th at 8 PM.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) wants you to get into the Halloween spirit and spend the evening with Mary Sanderson from the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Join actress Kathy Najimy live via Zoom for a moderated discussion where she'll be sharing behind the scenes stories and answering your questions live and sharing clips from the fan-favorite holiday movie of the season.

Tickets for this virtual conversation that takes place on Saturday, October 24th at 8 PM go on-sale Friday, October 9th at 10AM. Show tickets are $20.00 per screen and for those that would like to experience the VIP package providing an opportunity for one-on-one, video chats with Kathy, the cost is $130.00 including the show ticket. Either way this streaming event adds a unique twist to the Halloween tradition. Reserve tickets now at https://www.njpac.org/event/kathy-najimy-hocus-pocus/

In addition to her portrayal of Mary Sanderson, one third of the Sanderson sisters, Kathy Najimy is known for her work in more than 30 films (including the blockbusters Sister Act, Hocus Pocus and Rat Race), as the voice of Peggy Hill on King of the Hill, and for her current roles on VEEP, Younger, and Graves. Outspoken, energizing and inspirational, Najimy combines her acting and talents with a passionate commitment to equality, women's leadership and issues ranging from increasing cancer research to LGBTQ rights.

So, grab your laptop, grab your broom... or vacuum... and Zoom on in! Join with a group or alone, in plain clothes or your best witchy wear; however, you choose to experience this Holiday treat, this is one spooktacular celebration that you won't want to miss.

Tickets start at $20 and go on-sale Friday, October 9th at 10 AM.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You