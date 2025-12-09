GIRLS NIGHT: THE MUSICAL Coming To The Newton Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Newton Theatre will present Girls Night: The Musical in an evening performance featuring reserved seating options.

The long-running production, which first gained attention Off-Broadway, follows five friends over the course of a night out as they revisit shared memories and look toward the future.

The musical incorporates well-known hits including “Lady Marmalade,” “It’s Raining Men,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” and “I Will Survive,” with the show often described as “Desperate Housewives meets Mamma Mia” and “As funny and outrageous as Sex and the City!”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m., with a members-only presale on Thursday, December 11 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Reserved seating begins at $52.50. The performance takes place at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860.

