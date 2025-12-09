BRAINS ON! LIVE: YOUR BRAIN IS MAGIC! Coming To NJPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome the children’s science podcast Brains On! for its live stage show Brains On! Live: Your Brain Is Magic!.

Hosted by Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, and Sanden Totten, the production adapts the award-winning program into an onstage exploration of how the human brain functions, incorporating segments, demonstrations, and audience participation.

The show is designed to highlight topics such as memory, perception, creativity, and emotions through storytelling and science-based activities.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. They will be available online, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office, One Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

