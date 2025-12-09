BRAINS ON! LIVE: YOUR BRAIN IS MAGIC! Coming To NJPAC

The hit kids’ science podcast will bring its interactive stage show to Newark.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome the children’s science podcast Brains On! for its live stage show Brains On! Live: Your Brain Is Magic!.
Hosted by Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, and Sanden Totten, the production adapts the award-winning program into an onstage exploration of how the human brain functions, incorporating segments, demonstrations, and audience participation.
The show is designed to highlight topics such as memory, perception, creativity, and emotions through storytelling and science-based activities.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. They will be available online, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office, One Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.
