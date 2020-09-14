Mayo Performing Arts Center Announces Fall Lineup

The schedule includes a series of socially distanced indoor concerts, outdoor and virtual events and classes.

Mayo Performing Arts Center will stage a series of intimate performances for audiences of up to 150 this fall inside the Theatre. These will mark the first events inside MPAC since it was ordered to close on March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to limited sized indoor events, MPAC's fall programming includes brand-new virtual shows, online performing arts classes and outdoor drive-in concerts.



Governor Phil Murphy's Executive Order 183 allows for performing arts centers such as MPAC to host events for the lesser of 25% capacity or 150 people. MPAC can host movies and events capped at 150 guests. MPAC typically seats 1,319 patrons.



"This is an encouraging first step toward returning to normalcy, but there is still a long, difficult road ahead before performing arts centers like MPAC can return to regular operations," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "We will continue to face many financial challenges from being closed over the past six months as well as being only capable of operating on a limited basis in the immediate future."



The series of events kicks off on Saturday, September 19 with two movies, a matinee showing of The Lion King and an evening showing of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Tickets are now available for these two events.



MPAC's first indoor concert will take place on Friday, October 2, a benefit for the Theatre featuring well-known local favorites Jerry Vezza, Grover Kemble and Brynn Stanley. The concert will also be streamed, a first for MPAC.



All patrons at indoor events will be submitted to temperature checks and must wear face coverings. The theatre has installed protective safety devices, including social distancing markers, an upgraded ventilation system, touchless bathroom fixtures, hand sanitizing stations, and Plexiglas barriers at the Box office and concessions. Attendees will get an email with instructions on where their seats will be located so the theatre can properly distance people inside the venue. More information is available at: MayoArts.org/visitor-info/welcome-back-to-mpac.



"We've spent the summer getting ready for the day when we can reopen, and we look forward welcoming our patrons back in a safe and healthy indoor environment," Larena said. "It may feel different at first, but we hope that once people are in their seats enjoying a show it will feel a little bit normal again. We're really looking forward to seeing our patrons back through our doors."



MPAC is working to schedule additional outdoor drive in concerts. MPAC was the first major New Jersey performing arts center to host a Drive in Concert on June 25 at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm. MPAC will stage two additional events at Fosterfields in September. Other events will be announced shortly.



Tickets for the September 19 movies go on sale Monday, September 14. Tickets for all other events go on sale Friday, September 18 to the public at MayoArts.Org or 973-539-8008.



Patrons who purchase tickets but cannot attend due to feeling ill or have a temperature of over 100.4 degrees will be able to get an account credit for use at a future MPAC event.



Lineup:

Trivia Night (MPAC Plaza)

Thursday, September 17 at 7 pm (already onsale)



Movie: The Lion King (2019)

Saturday, September 19 at 2 pm



Movie: Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 pm



MPAC Drive in Concert at Fosterfields: The Sensational Soul Cruisers (Already onsale)

Tuesday, September 22 at 5:30 pm



MPAC Drive in Concert at Fosterfields: Manhattan Comedy Night (already onsale)

Thursday, September 24 at 5:30 pm



Virtual interactive event: Seize the Show presents All About Evil

Tuesday, September 29 at 8 pm



Concert: Brynn Stanley, Grover Kemble & Jerry Vezza: "Get Happy"

Friday, October 2 at 7:30 pm



Virtual interactive event: Seize the Show presents Empowered

Wednesday-Thursday, October 7-8 at 7 pm



Concert: The Nerds

Friday, October 16 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm



Virtual Fundraiser: The 22nd Annual (Virtual) Starlight Ball: What the World Needs Now

Friday, October 23 at 6 pm



Concert: Bad Girls - The Donna Summer Tribute

Saturday, October 24 at 3 pm and 7:30 pm



Additional events will be added.

