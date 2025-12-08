Deon Cole To Perform At NJPAC In April 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will welcome Deon Cole back to Prudential Hall for a performance on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 8 p.m. Cole will appear with a new set of material, continuing his work as a stand-up comedian and screen actor.

Cole’s career includes roles in the ABC series Black-ish and Grown-ish, as well as the recent series Average Joe. His film and television résumé includes The Color Purple, The Madness, and the Barbershop franchise. He has received multiple NAACP Image Awards, SAG Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ticket Information

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at njpac.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888-466-5722), or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark.

