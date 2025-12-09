Joe Bonamassa To Bring His 2026 U.S. Summer Tour To NJPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Joe Bonamassa as part of the guitarist’s 2026 U.S. summer tour. Bonamassa will appear with his touring band in Prudential Hall, with a fan pre-sale preceding the public on-sale.

Bonamassa’s upcoming tour extends an active performance schedule that has taken him throughout the United States and Europe. His recent engagements included a series of amphitheater dates, followed by a fall run across the South and Midwest. The artist is also preparing for a substantial international tour that includes a return to London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The guitarist continues to release new work, including B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, a multi-volume recording project created with the B.B. King Estate. The full collection will arrive next year following staggered monthly releases. Bonamassa’s studio album Breakthrough also earned a recent GRAMMY nomination.

At NJPAC, Bonamassa will perform selections from across his catalog, along with new material that reflects his ongoing work in both the studio and on the road. The program will feature his touring ensemble. Tickets will be available beginning December 12.

ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA

Joe Bonamassa is a five-time GRAMMY nominee and four-time Blues Music Award winner with 29 No. 1 albums on the Billboard Blues Chart. His discography spans more than 50 releases, including collaborations with Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. Bonamassa also operates the independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records and produces albums for a range of contemporary artists.

