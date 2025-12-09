Myles Cherette Selected as 2026 YoungArts Award Winner With Distinction

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

YoungArts announced that Myles Cherette, a 12th Grader at Franklin High School, has been selected as a 2026 YoungArts award winner with distinction in Voice. Cherette joins hundreds of the nation's most accomplished young visual, literary, and performing artists from 39 states and the District of Columbia. Bestowed annually since 1981, the YoungArts Award is the only award in the nation that recognizes exceptional young talent across artistic disciplines and affirms their pursuit of a professional life in the arts. Recipients become part of a lifelong community of peers and mentors, with access to critical resources that help sustain their creative practices throughout their careers.

Myles Cherette is a vocalist and performing artist whose work blends gospel warmth, jazz storytelling, and the rhythmic energy of R&B. Raised in Franklin, New Jersey, he attends Franklin High School, where he leads in multiple arts programs. Myles first discovered his love for music as a child singing in church, where he learned how powerful a voice can be in bringing people together. Over the years, he has developed a sound rooted in soul and creativity, shaped by artists from Nat King Cole to Michael Jackson. Myles performs regularly at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens and has taken on outside roles in theatrical productions, student showcases, competitions, and community events. Earlier this year, he won a bronze medal at the NAACP National ACT-SO Competition in the Vocal Contemporary category, and he also serves as Creative Director for the Star Choir winning group "Gold N' Blues," who recently performed at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting. As an emerging artist, he aims to create spaces for connection, freedom, and where true artistry shines.

"If we give young people the validation to pursue artistic careers, then the arts in the United States will continue to thrive," said YoungArts President & CEO Clive Chang. "The YoungArts Awards not only affirm their interests and talents, but give them the support networks and resources that allow them to envision a long-term path and sustain it. We are thrilled to recognize the extraordinary creativity, imagination, and talent of this year's award winners and to champion them for the rest of their lifetimes."

YoungArts award winners, all ages 15-18 or in grades 10-12, are selected through a highly competitive application reviewed by panels of esteemed artists in a rigorous adjudication process. All YoungArts winners have demonstrated exceptional technique, a strong sense of artistry, and an extraordinary commitment to developing their craft. Winners were selected from a record number of nearly 13,000 applications across 10 artistic disciplines: classical music, dance, design, film, jazz, photography, theater, visual arts, voice, and writing.

Cherette joins a distinguished community of artists who receive creative and professional development support throughout their career, including microgrants and financial awards, mentorship and professional development opportunities, and collaborations with major cultural partners nationwide. They also become part of an intergenerational network of more than 23,000 past awardees and accomplished artists including Daniel Arsham, Jon Batiste, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Denyce Graves, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson, Jean Shin, Hunter Schafer, and Shaina Taub. Cherette will receive a monetary award of $250 in recognition of their achievement.

From this year's cohort, a select group of artists, including Cherette have been named YoungArts Award Winners with Distinction and are invited to participate in National YoungArts Week, held January 4-11, 2026, in Miami. During the week, participants share their work with peers; attend interdisciplinary classes and workshops; receive mentorship from leading artists; and are considered for additional awards of up to $10,000. Notable guest artists for 2026 include dancer Camille A. Brown, poet Mahogany L. Brown, photographer Anastasia Samoylova, and artist Kennedy Yanko.

Cherette is also eligible to be nominated as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the highest honors for high school seniors. As the sole nominating agency, YoungArts submits up to 60 nominees to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, from which 20 students are selected. Select YoungArts Award winners may also participate in YoungArts Labs, all-expenses-paid learning intensives with field-defining artists in Los Angeles and New York.

A complete list of the 2026 winners is available at youngarts.org/winners.

