Winter Improv Classes Begin January 5 at Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is enrolling its winter session of improv classes for adults. This session runs January 5 through February 28, 2026. Classes offered this session include the Joy of Improv introductory class and the advanced Characters & Games and Scene & Scroll classes.

The Flip Side improv classes are an enjoyable way to build public speaking skills, shake off stress, meet new people, or just have some great laughs. They provide a welcoming space to play, explore, and grow. Vivid Stage’s classes are taught by professional improvisers in a supportive, low-pressure environment that offers an on-ramp to improv, no matter what the student’s prior experience. Program Director Dave Maulbeck will teach all classes.

The Joy of Improv provides students an introduction to the foundational skills of improv comedy. Begin your improv journey here and unlock creativity, confidence, and joy in every part of your life. The Joy of Improv class begins on January 7, and continues on Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for eight weeks.

Characters & Games helps students to dive deep into crafting unforgettable characters from the inside out and outside in. They will also build a toolbox of over 20 classic and original improv games and how to approach them all differently. Characters & Games begins on January 5, and continues on Monday evenings from 7:30-9:30 for eight weeks.

Scene & Scroll teaches students to create grounded, character-driven improv scenes and transform them into TikToks, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Scene & Scroll begins on Saturday, February 7 and runs for four weeks.

Dave Maulbeck is a veteran improv performer and teacher with over two decades of experience. He has trained with some of the most respected names in the industry, including Armando Diaz, Rachel Hamilton, and the late Gary Austin, founder of The Groundlings. With a deep love for the art of spontaneous storytelling, Dave brings a warm, supportive, and high-energy approach to the classroom. His teaching emphasizes connection, authenticity, and fearless play, helping students unlock their unique voices and grow both onstage and off.

As an actor, Dave has appeared on Law & Order: SVU, The Flight Attendant, and in numerous independent films. He was a proud member of the long-running Magnet Theater house teams Featherweight and Chet Watkins, and is the co-founder of Vivid Stage's flagship Improv team - The Flip Side, where he also serves as Director of Improv.

Registration information can be found here. Classes will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information for any of Vivid Stage’s programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.

