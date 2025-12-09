Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates The Year of the Horse at NJPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present Year of the Horse, a Lunar New Year celebration, on Saturday, February 14 & Sunday, February 15, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), One Center Street, Newark, NJ 07102.

Join Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company for spellbinding family matinee performances as it embraces the spirit of the Year of the Horse through the power and beauty of dance. A highlight of the winter season at NJPAC, this annual celebration weaves together graceful movements and vibrant costumes to bring ancient traditions to life.

Audiences experience majestic dragons, dancing lions, elegant peacocks, stunning acrobats, twirling ribbons, and much more! In what has become an annual tradition, Nai-Ni Chen helps usher in an auspicious Lunar New Year, surrounded by the warmth of the Newark community, the joy of cultural celebration, and the spirit of renewal.



