MPAC Facebook Live Concert on May 1 Will Feature Megan Chappius

MPAC's next Facebook Live concert will take place on Friday, May 1 at 12:30 pm, featuring singer songwriter Megan Chappius.

The concert can be viewed on MPAC's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MayoPerformingArtsCenter/

MPAC launched its Friday Facebook Live series on April 10 with a performance by the jazz duo Acute Inflections. MPAC plans to air a new live concert every Friday for the next 4-6 weeks. Concerts are recorded and can be viewed at later dates on MPAC"s Facebook page as well as MPAC's Virtual Arts page https://www.mayoarts.org/virtual-arts.

Megan Chappius is a full-time Music Therapist, Singer-Songwriter, and Multi-Instrumentalist. She plays guitar, piano, and various percussive instruments, performing a variety of styles, including jazz, folk, soul, and R&B. She specializes in adapting music and creating soundscapes to suit the aesthetic of the environment.

Megan performed on the MPAC plaza prior to MPAC's Opening Night Concert in September 2019.





